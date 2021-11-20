At Faro, Valentina is shocked by Dayane’s lines: “Shame on me!”

“It’s very hard to say that I was manipulated, but looking back, I was. I’m in shock and ashamed of myself,” said Valentina. The ninth outcast from Record TV’s rural reality show almost cried while watching some scenes of the confinement and was extremely perplexed to discover Dayane’s prejudiced lines within the game.
The painting A Fazenda: Última Chance, by Rodrigo Faro, showed all the comments that the ex-Gran Fratello VIP made about Marina Ferrari’s body, Mileide Mihaile’s skin color and Aline Mineiro’s hair. Will the friendship of the Italians last out here?
