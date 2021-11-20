Athletico x Bragantino: see the squads, embezzlement and refereeing of the final | South American Cup

Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino decide this Saturday, 20, the title of the Copa Sudamericana. The Brazilian final will be played at 5 pm, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. ge.globo tracks the match in real time – click here to track.

Hurricane is looking for the bi-championship of the competition, after having won the first cup in 2018. This year, the team reaches the decision after beating Peñarol, from Uruguay, in the semifinal. In 12 games played at the Sudamericana, there were ten wins and two defeats.

Massa Bruta, which returns to compete in an international competition after 25 years, seeks the first continental title in the club’s history. In the semifinal, Bragantino eliminated Libertad, from Paraguay. The team’s campaign in the Sudamericana has nine wins, one draw and two defeats.

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

Hurricane must maintain the base considered in the last games and have gained strength since the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. With that, the coach must follow with three defenders, Erick and Cittadini in the middle and with Terans, Nikão and Kayzer in front.

Probable lineup: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick (Christian), Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Kayzer and Terans.

Who is out: defender Lucas Halter (injury to the left foot) and forward Matheus Babi (injury to the knee). The two only return in 2022.

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

The main doubt in the lineup of Massa Bruta is in midfield. Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires were undergoing intensive treatment in the medical department to be able to play. However, their entry is doubtful. If the two are unable to start, coach Maurício Barbieri has some alternatives. Backing up midfielder Praxedes and putting left-back Luan Cândido in the middle or putting forward Helinho in the frame, with more Praxedes further back.

Probable lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Praxedes and Helinho (Eric Ramires); Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

Who is out: Raul (surgery on the right knee), Bruno Tubarão (ankle injury), Emi Martínez (inscribed in the Sudamericana by Nacional-URU) and Léo Realpe (ligament injury).

