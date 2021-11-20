Atlético-MG vs Youth: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship Series A table

With three straight wins at the Brazilian Nationals, the Athletic it is packaged to fetch the title. Leader with 71 points, Galo is playing at home again, where he has 13 consecutive victories (a 14th would mean an unprecedented mark in the history of running points). Against Juventude, coach Cuca tends to have maximum strength at his disposal. Atlético comes from a 1-0 victory against Athletico-PR in the last round.

O Youth he also arrives packed with a streak of five unbeaten matches with coach Jair Ventura. The team from Caxias do Sul has three consecutive victories and managed to leave the Z-4, but will have a test by fire this Saturday. If he scores any points against the leader in Mineirão, he gains more breath in the fight to escape relegation.

Streaming: Premiere (for all of Brazil), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Bob Faria and Henrique Fernandes

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Best home team at the Brazilian Championship, Atlético will feature Guilherme Arana’s return on the left side, in addition to the four called up in the last rounds of the qualifiers – Alonso, Franco, Savarino and Vargas. Cuca must keep the backbone that won Athletico-PR.

The question remains whether Alonso returns to the starting lineup (he is recovering from a blow to his knee). Another one who can only stay on the bench is Nacho Fernández, after having been treated for discomfort in his thigh. On the right flank, Mariano should regain the spot. There is no embezzlement by yellow card.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa and Keno

Who is out: Nobody

Hanging: Allan, Cuca, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Jair and Hulk

Youth – Coach: Jair Ventura

Coach Jair Ventura will not be able to count on the two highlights of the team, who belong to Galo. Defender Vitor Mendes, who scored goals in the victories against Inter and Fluminense, and midfielder Guilherme Castilho, the team’s most decisive player in the Brasileirão, are out for contractual reasons. Quintero and Chico take over the defense and midfield vacancies. On the other hand, right-back Michel Macedo and forward Sorriso are back after being suspended.

Likely Youth: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Chico and Wescley; Smile and Ricardo Bueno.

Who is out: Guilherme Castilho and Vitor Mendes (belong to Atlético-MG) and Élton (injured).

Hanging: Chico, Fernando Pacheco, Marcelo Carne, Paulo Henrique, Quintero, Wagner, Wescley and William Matheus.

