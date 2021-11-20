Australian Open confirms it will only accept vaccinated tennis players | sneakers

The Australian Open has made it official that only fully vaccinated tennis players will be able to compete in the 2022 edition of the grand slam that opens the world tennis season. The decision is in line with what the local authorities had already said, not wanting non-immunized athletes.

– It was very clear, when the prime minister said weeks ago, to come to the Australian Open you need to be fully vaccinated. We immediately communicate this to the group of players. All players understood this, that everyone needed to be vaccinated, the staff will need to be vaccinated – said tournament director Craig Tiley.

Rod Laver Arena, Australian Open Main Court — Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

The decision comes amid the manifestation of some athletes afraid to receive the immunizations, as is the case of Novak Djokovic, current number 1 in the world and champion of the Australian Open in 2021.