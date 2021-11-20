Austria Announces Total Lockdown and Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination

Country tries to fight fifth wave of disease and increases restrictions on vaccinated and unvaccinated after trying to impose a ‘selective’ quarantine

EFE/Luis Lidón Confinement will force non-essential services to close



Days after imposing a quarantine only for unvaccinated people in the country, the government of Austria announced this Friday, 19, that it will extend the lockdown to all residents from next Monday, 22, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In addition to the isolation measure, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that immunization against the disease will become mandatory from February 1, 2022. “We do not want a fifth wave,” said the politician after meeting with governors of local provinces. According to him, most of those who refuse immunization are influenced by “political reasons and fake news”. With a population of nine million people, the country has registered 15,800 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours and has a very high incidence rate of 990 infections per 100,000 people.

With the quarantine, most residents will work from home and services considered non-essential will close. The schools will remain open to students who need face-to-face assistance. The government’s expectation is that the measure will remain in effect until December 12th. After 10 days of quarantine, however, it must be re-evaluated. According to a study by the Johns Hopkins University, Austria is the country with the highest growth curve for the disease in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom. Other countries such as Hungary, Russia and Belgium – which started a new phase of mandatory telecommuting this week – also saw the numbers grow. Austria’s decision makes the country the first in the European Union to impose mandatory quarantine this winter.