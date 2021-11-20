Austria resumes general lockdown against Covid, and vaccination will be mandatory

The Austrian government imposed new confinement for the entire population from Monday (22) and announced that the vaccine against Covid will be mandatory from February – it is the first European country to adopt compulsory immunization.

The measures were taken because, in addition to record numbers of new Sars-Cov-2 infections, hospitals are also starting to become overwhelmed. With about two-thirds of the population vaccinated, Austria had already mandated earlier this week that those unimmunized should stay at home.

“We haven’t been able to get enough new people vaccinated. The blockade increased daily immunizations a little, but not enough,” Prime Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in an interview.

According to him, although it would be preferable to have people’s responsibility, making the vaccine against Covid mandatory proved to be inevitable: “We have to face reality”. On Thursday (18), the number of new cases in the country reached 15,000, a 36% increase over the 11,000 at the beginning of this week.

Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

With the general extension of the confinement, which could last from 10 to 20 days, Austria becomes the third country in the European Union to re-impose tough restrictions on circulation to contain Covid’s fourth wave: Latvia was the first, in late October , followed by the Netherlands, last week.

From Monday, only establishments considered essential, such as markets and pharmacies, will be able to function. Other shops, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, bars and leisure facilities will be closed.

The measure reflects widespread concern in Europe with the resurgence of contagion by Sars-Cov-2, at an increase for more than a month, and aggravated in the last two weeks by a growth in the number of deaths – albeit at a lower level than in 2020 , when the vaccine was not yet available.

Germany, amidst the explosion of new cases, decided on Thursday to impose restrictions on people who were not vaccinated and offer a third dose of the immunizing agent against the disease for everyone over 18 years old.

German national and regional leaders met on Thursday and agreed to restrict access to public, cultural and sporting events, as well as restaurants, to those who are already vaccinated or who can prove that they have recovered from an infection in areas where there are hospitals. recently.

Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have also tightened restrictions to fight Covid’s fourth wave.

MANDATORY VACCINES

The general mandatory vaccine is currently adopted in Indonesia, Micronesia and Turkmenistan, as well as in at least 12 Chinese cities. In the case of Austria, the government is yet to open a public consultation to define the details of a law, which it intends to put into effect by February.

The initial idea is that the regulation of mandatory immunization against Covid is similar to that of smallpox, which was in force until 1981: via administrative criminal law, with a fine in case of non-compliance.

The law must also provide for exceptions for those who cannot be immunized for medical reasons, and may establish a minimum age limit for this requirement. The Italian government, which even considered a similar rule as a way to increase the scope of immunization, chose to demand vaccination of all workers and stop paying for tests, an alternative for those who refuse injections.

Other European countries, such as France, have made Covid protection compulsory for some professions, such as those linked to healthcare or elderly care.