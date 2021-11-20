Avenida Paulista has an act for Black Consciousness Day and against the Bolsonaro government

SAO PAULO — Militants of the black movement in São Paulo held this Saturday afternoon — Black Consciousness Day — an event in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP). By 1 pm, the four lanes in front of the museum were occupied by protesters.

Starting at 12:00 pm, the demonstration will have a long program: in the first hours it will be dedicated to cultural activities, such as the reproduction of music by black artists in sound cars and the maracatu. The political demonstration should start around 15:30. It is expected that the act goes down Rua da Consolação towards the center of São Paulo.

For Simone Nascimento, one of the organizers of the act, politics and culture are inseparable and, for this reason, the manifestation draws from both sources.

— For 18 years here on this march, we built a motto that has to do with our struggle at that time. This year it is “outside racist Bolsonaro”. Every day with this federal government means more death for our people, Covid-19, hunger, unemployment – he says.

Douglas Belchior, spokesman for the Black Coalition for Rights, stated that today’s act differs from previous years because, currently, “there is a greater understanding that Brazil is not a country open to racial diversity”.

— People suffer racism on a daily basis and having this perception is important. There is no denying how much Brazil is racist – he says.

Regarding the anti-Bolsonaro agendas present at the act, Belchior affirms that opposition to the president is one of the aspects that converge with what the black movement defends. But that the focus of today’s manifestation is, in the first place, the day of Black Consciousness.

The act was organized by the Black Coalition for Rights and the Convergência Negra articulation movement.