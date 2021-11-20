B3’s Golden Bull: Animal has been the inspiration for other Bags around the world. See photos

RIO — The B3 golden bull statue has become the most talked about topic on social media in recent days, being the target of protests, memes and jokes.

The one-ton animal has been gaining prominence, whether for good or for bad, at a time when the Ibovespa, the stock exchange’s main index, is facing one of its worst moments of the year, with an accumulated drop in the period of more than 13%.

The animal was appropriated by the financial market due to the way it attacks its prey. It flips them up in a move similar to a rising stock chart.

Comparisons with the famous Wall Street statue are unavoidable. But the presence of the pussy is not exclusive to New York and São Paulo.

See below a list of cities around the world that have stock exchanges and use the figure of the bull – and even other animals.

1 – New York

The “Charging Bull” (challenging bull) located in New York. Photo: Carlo Allegri/ 1/16/2019/ REUTERS

The best known, and most photographed, of all is the Wall Street bull statue. The 3.5-tonne piece is the creation of Italian sculptor Arturo Di Modica.

A Sicilian immigrant, Di Modica made his fortune in the United States after arriving in the country in 1970. With the crisis that the country was facing after the financial market crash of October 19, 1987, he sought to give back, in some way, to the country that welcomed.

The artist then invested around US$360,000 to build the bronze monument he named “Charging Bull”.

At the time, the New York Stock Exchange asked City Hall to remove the statue. But in the face of public reaction, the monument was reinstalled in a small park in Lower Manhattan called Bowling Green, where it still stands today.

In 2017, the figure of a fearless girl was placed in front of the animal to exalt the female role in the financial market and encourage companies to hire women for their boards.

2 – Frankfurt

Bear and bull statues stand outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photo: Alex Kraus / Bloomberg

In Frankfurt, Germany’s main financial centre, the bear and bull were placed to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the local stock exchange.

The works were commissioned from the German sculptor Würzburg Reinhard Dachlauer, who specializes in cast animal pieces. They represent the bullish and bearish movements of market conditions.

3 – Shenzhen

Bull statue stands outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange building in Shenzhen’s Luohu district. Photo: Brent Lewin/ 12/17/2013 / Bloomberg

Just in front of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, one of the main economic centers of the country and Asia, the bull also has the company of other similar statues around. In this case, there is no relation to the famous statue in New York.

4 – Shanghai

Pedestrians pass the Bund Bull statue in Shanghai, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/ 7/29/2019 / Bloomberg

The bull on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, also in China, has several similarities to the American bull. Both were produced by the hands of Di Modica.

The Chinese version was unveiled in 2010 after the severe global financial crisis of 2008. The bronze sculpture is redder in color and leans to the right instead of the left, like New York’s. She has a more menacing face precisely to demonstrate the strength of the Chinese economy.

5 – Amsterdam

A visitor passes a bull statue near the entrance to the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Peter Boer / Bloomberg

In Holland, the story is similar. The bronze statue located in front of Euronext in Amsterdam was also made by di Modica. It has been in place since 2012, when it was installed during the European debt crisis.

6 – Mumbai

Bronze bull statue at the entrance to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India Photo: Dhiraj Singh/ 08/01/2016 / Bloomberg

The “Big Bull” of India was installed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange in the year 20008.

The Indian version is inspired by the famous New York bull. At around 1.5 meters tall and weighing 1,000 kilos, the bull was considered unlucky by local investors due to sharp falls in the Indian stock market that year.

7 – Hong Kong

Water mirror statues near the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Lam Yik Fei / Bloomberg

In Asia, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange also has the presence of the bull, not just one. In a reflecting pool near the bag, two animals are located, one of which was carved lying down.

8 – Hanoi

Bull statue located in Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam. Photo: Maika Elan / Bloomberg

And even in Asia, the figure of the bull is also present on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, in Vietnam. Unlike other squares, the image has a smaller size and is located inside the building, but it can still be seen and photographed by pedestrians.