Bahia Notícias / Sports / Notícia / Baianão 2022 will start on January 19th and will have two relegated clubs; check changes

Female Whirlwind 11/19/2021 – 10:10 am Female Tourbillon: Ant’s farewell to the Brazilian team Farewell is not saying goodbye! It’s missing you! That will be my feeling when veteran Formiga no longer plays for the Brazilian team. The official farewell will be at the International Tournament, between November 25th and December 1st in Manaus, at Arena da Amazônia. It will be in the first game, against India. 11/12/2021 – 09:10 Women’s Tourbillon – Reinforcement for Women’s Football: Launches the Brasil Ladies Cup The women’s football calendar has been boosted! Today Brasil Ladies Cup debuts. The project arrives to present us with a week dedicated to women’s football in our country and will take place until December 19 in the city of São Paulo.



Ulysses Range 10/29/2021 – 09:35 AM Opinion: Enjoy the story written by Gilberto’s right foot Football is marked by cycles and these cycles are shorter and shorter over the years. In the past, teams played together for several seasons. Today, if there was no limit, the same player would play for five clubs in the same competition. Few are able to get out of this condition. 07/19/2021 – 11:35 AM Opinion: Dado took risks and took on a problem at Bahia Bahia took five from Flamengo and one of the main culprits is Dado Cavalcanti. This was clear for everyone to see. The champion coach of the Northeast had a week of four losses and could have had five if not for the last-minute release of right-back Nino Paraíba, but he made choices he shouldn’t.

