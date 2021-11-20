Barça striker sale, lineup and more: news from Palmeiras

Aiming to keep Palmeiras people informed with the main facts of Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of Verdão news this Friday (19).
Check out the main news from Verdão this Friday (19):
Valdivia fans
Idol of Palmeiras, Valdivia made a point of highlighting his support for Palmeiras in the final of Libertadores 2021. The Chilean midfielder made a point of recording a video, where he highlighted the support for the squad led by coach Abel Ferreira.
likely lineup
Palmeiras will face Fortaleza on Saturday (20), at Arena Castelão, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The probable lineup of Verdão for the confrontation is the following: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez; Danilo (Felipe Melo); Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu (Luiz Adriano) and Ron.
Grandson leaves a message for Abel
“It’s very masked. He coached two teams: Braga and PAOK. Now you go with the starting lineup against Fortaleza after playing with the reserve against São Paulo. if you lose the title [da Libertadores] for Flamengo, you will be the biggest shame of the year 2021 for Palmeiras”, said the presenter Neto, during the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’
Surprise at the Libertadores final?
During the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Friday (19), commentator Veloso said that the Portuguese coach should return to using three defenders: “In this moment of knockout, Abel [Ferreira] usually comes up with a surprise”, he began.
Profit from striker sales to Barcelona
Former Palmeiras striker, forward Arthur Cabral can reinforce Barcelona. If the business gains strength, Verdão will benefit from a possible sale of Arthur Cabral. This is because the São Paulo club claims to have a 30% surplus value from a future negotiation involving the player.
Brasileirão game change
A request from Rede Globo, which broadcasts matches for the Brazilian Championship, changed the game schedule between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. The clubs face off next Tuesday (23), at Allizna Parque, for the 35th round of the national competition.
