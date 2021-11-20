Barcelona consults Arthur Cabral, ex-Palmeiras, and waits for Xavi’s approval to advance in negotiations

In recent days, Barcelona has investigated the situation of striker Arthur Cabral, from Basel, and may try to sign the Brazilian

O Barcelona there may be another Brazilian in the cast in 2022. According to information revealed this Friday (19th) by the newspaper Sports World and confirmed by ESPN.com.br, the club has Arthur Cabral on the radar to reinforce the cast.

The 23-year-old striker is one of the highlights of the European season, with 23 goals in 24 games, and reached the Brazilian Team in 2021 after being called up by coach Tite.

O ESPN.com.br found that representatives of the Catalan club conducted a survey of the player’s staff in recent days about his situation in the Basel, from Switzerland. The Brazilian fits a profile sought by the Catalans: with the potential to respond in the field, even without being considered a ‘top’ name, allowing the bet with a low investment.

The Spanish newspaper details that Barcelona is studying a loan with a purchase obligation, with an investment of around 8 million euros (about R$ 50 million). This amount, however, may only correspond to the proposal for the transfer of Arthur Cabral, who has a contractual penalty for termination estimated at 20 million euros (something around R$ 126 million).

Summoned by coach Tite for clashes in front of Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay for the World Cup qualifiers, the striker has a contract with Basel until June 2023, and his career is managed by Paulo Pitombeira, an agent who has easy access to clubs in Europe. According to the ESPN.com.br, it was with him the contact of Barcelona.

The Catalan club is not the first to be interested in Arthur Cabral, who entered the radar of United Leeds, Bayer Leverkusen and Milan recently.

Still citing the article published by Sports World, the Brazilian’s name would have been nominated for Barcelona by the former player Deco, who has worked as a consultant for the club in Brazil and Portugal.

The Catalans are looking for an option to replace Sergio Agüero, who has no expected return to the lawns after having detected a cardiac arrhythmia. The advance in a negotiation, however, must pass through the approval of coach Xavi Hernández.

Barcelona face the spanish for the Laliga this Saturday (20), at Camp Nou, with the ball rolling from 17:00 (GMT). you follow the match LIVE with transmission by ESPN on Star+.