Barcelona is interested in hiring Arthur Cabral, says newspaper

Barcelona may have another Brazilian player in their squad soon. According to information obtained by the Catalan newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Blaugrana club is studying the hiring of Arthur Cabral, from Basel, as a replacement for Agüero, who may even have to retire due to heart problems.

According to the publication, Arthur Cabral is one of the favorites of the Barça board due to his numbers at Basel (he has 23 goals in 24 matches this season) and for not having such a high cost compared to attackers from large centers. It is speculated that Basel should ask for around 8 million euros (R$ 51 million) for the Brazilian’s release.

Due to the serious financial problems experienced by Barcelona, ​​the tendency is for the club to offer a loan contract for a season by Arthur Cabral, with a fixed pass value and purchase obligation at the end of the loan. The player’s manager would even be in contact with the clubs.

Arthur Cabral arrived in Basel in 2019 from Palmeiras. Since then, the striker has been the main highlight of the Swiss club, scoring a total of 61 goals and 17 assists in 99 matches for the team. The good performances in Europe have recently resulted in Arthur being called up for the Brazilian team.