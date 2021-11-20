BC limits option for nighttime use of Pix

The Central Bank has limited the options that the user has when defining the night time period for using Pix. In addition to the standard time, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, there will be only one more track, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The new rule is contained in Normative Instruction 185, published this Friday (19). “Upon request by the end user, the night period may comprise the period between 22 hours and 6 hours”, says the new standard.

The difference between daytime and nighttime for using Pix occurred in the wake of changes to provide more security to electronic payment methods. The changes were announced at the end of August, amid the rise of Pix scams and fraud.

Since October 4th, the limit for digital payments between individuals at night, between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, is R$1,000. But the client could, until then, change the start of the night lane, which could start from 20:00 to 23:59.

This period, however, represented a wide range of options, which allowed each client to make a totally different choice, complicating the operation.

The BC also provided that the customer could change the limit of R$ 1 thousand. But, if the request is to increase the amount transacted, institutions have a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum period of 48 hours to carry it out, in order to limit criminal actions in lightning kidnappings, for example.

Last Tuesday, the 16th, the day Pix turned one year old, the Special Return Mechanism came into effect, which expedites the reimbursement of amounts to users who have been victims of scams or operational failures by financial institutions.