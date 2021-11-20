BC president sees inflation ‘very high’ and persistent in Brazil | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (19) that inflation is “very high” and persistent in Brazil.

Driven by high gasoline, inflation accelerated to 1.25% in October. It was the biggest change for the month of October since 2002. As a result, inflation has accumulated a high of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months. The numbers are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“When we look at the emerging world, we see very high inflation in Brazil, only lower than in Turkey,” declared Campos Neto.

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation shows that inflation rates in Argentina and Haiti are also higher than those registered in Brazil. The study does not take into account Venezuela’s performance.

Campos Neto recalled that the Central Bank has been raising interest rates in recent months to contain the rise in prices.

In October, the basic rate of the economy advanced to 7.75% per year, the sixth consecutive increase. With the announcement, the Selic rate reached the highest level in four years. The BC indicated that it should again raise the basic interest rate at the beginning of December, to 9.25% per year.

“The Central Bank has acted by raising interest rates. Controlling inflation is one of the most important instruments for sustained growth, employment and income. Moments of high inflation were one of the worst moments of income transfer in Brazil,” declared the BC president.

Inflation Components

According to Campos Neto, between 80% and 85% of inflation in Brazil, in the last twelve months, refers to the increase in food, electricity and fuels.

Inflation affected seven out of ten items surveyed by the IBGE in September, the highest index for the month since 2002.

According to the BC president, the problems are also faced, to some extent, in other countries around the world due to the growth in demand for products and services, still a result of Covid-19’s stimulus programs.

Campos Neto also added that they were registered “local elements for more persistent inflation, which has been spreading more widely recently.”

Among the internal factors mentioned by the BC president is the lack of definition in the spending ceiling, which has helped to pressure the dollar.

“What we need is to be attractive for capital to re-enter Brazil. The biggest attraction is credibility,” he declared.

Also, according to Campos Neto, doubts about the future of the “fiscal framework” (rules for public accounts), related to changes in the spending ceiling through the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório, have generated tension in the markets, putting pressure on the dollar and bank interest.

“The roof [de gastos] allows you to almost spend more, as I have ceiling credibility. Allows you to spend more today, because later it will come back to the ceiling. When you start to have a perception that this framework has some questions, you start to insert a differentiated risk premium in the curve [de juros]”, declared Campos Neto.

According to the BC president, the market’s concern about the new aid package, via changes in the precatório PEC, brings with it a concern whether the country will manage to have a higher structural growth in the coming years.

In addition to the change in fiscal rules, there is concern about the interruption of economic reforms, which would also boost growth if they were maintained.

“If there is growth of 2.5%, 3% [do PIB] and interest of 5%, 6%, 7% per annum, I have a debt stability or an improvement. And if it has an interest of 12%, 13% per year, and 1% growth [do PIB], we have an explosive trajectory [na dívida] and the question is what should be done from now on to generate sustainable growth in the country,” he stated.

Finally, Campos Neto said that it is necessary to move forward with structural reforms, in the National Congress, and to be transparent about what will be the rule for public accounts to improve the scenario for the country’s growth and control of the public debt.