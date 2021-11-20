Bernardo shows Inter’s ambition for the title of the Brasileirão under-20: “Let’s go with everything” | International

Inter are focused to achieve a good result on Sunday and open up the advantage in decision against São Paulo for the under-20 Brasileirão. One of the team’s highlights is right-back Bernardo, who focuses on taking advantage of the local factor to impose himself in Beira-Rio.

– Reaching the decision is a merit of the work developed by the group. Let’s go all out in search of the title. Achievements at the base are important for the continuation of the career, as opportunities will appear and we have to be ready – he says, through the press office.

The 20-year-old boy participated in 20 matches in the competition. In 15 of them, he was among the holders and contributed with an assistance. The performance even resulted in overcoming Vinícius Tobias in the dispute for the right flank.

Tobias is appointed as the club’s greatest jewel. Still 17 years old, he has already been sold to Shakhtar Donetsk for 6 million euros (R$ 37.87 million at the current price). The boy, who was on the bench in the main group in the 1-0 defeat by Cuiabá, will travel to Ukraine in February, when he turns 18.