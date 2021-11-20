BGMI Redeem Code this Saturday, November 20, 2021

by

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE is a free Indian game, and in this article you will find BGMI Redemption Code to Redeem BGMI Codes. We’ll publish the BGMI redemption codes for today, November 20, 2021.

BGMI offers various in-game items and the ability to customize characters with skins, clothing and more.


–Continues after advertising–

While some of the items are free to use, the best ones are locked and need to be purchased by players. To unlock these items, players need to purchase UC (Unknown Cash), which is equivalent to the in-game credits used to purchase items.

BGMI – Redeemable Codes Today 20 November 2021

LEVKIN2QPCZRacer Set (Gold)
DKJU9GTDSM1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJORedeem Code for First (5000 Users) M416 Pistol Skins
BAPPZBZXF5UMP-45 Pistol Skin
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin
TIFZBHZK4Alegendary outfit
RNUZBZ9QQrandom clothes
SD31G84FCCAKM skin
KARZBZYTRSkin (KAR98 Sniper)
ZADROT5QLHPFurtive Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9Ugolden pan
BBKTZEZET3Legendary Clothing Leo Set
TIFZBHZK4Alegendary outfit
BBKRZBZBF9Get 1 Popularity of Free PUBG Cannon
UCBYSD600600 UC
SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9Football and Chicken PUBG Free Popularity
DKJU5LMBPYFree Silver Fragments
MIDASBUYGet a free renaming card and room card

33ZO-YYKP-KYWE-TEYQ

Redeem CodeRewardsTime course
LEVKIN1QPCZRacer Set (Gold)7D
ZADROT5QLHPFurtive Brigade Set7D
SIWEST4YLXRKiller Suit and Killer BackgroundAT
SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin7D
R89FPLM9SFree EscortAT
S78FTU2XJNew Skin (M16A4)7D
PGHZDBTFZ95USkin M416 (First 5000 users)AT
UKUZBZGWFfree fireworksAT
5FG10D33falcon or clothingAT
BMTCZBZMFSBeautiful in Pink set and Beautiful in Pink Helmet7D
JJCZCDZJ9Ugolden pan7D
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set7D
MIDASBUY-COMFree Rename CardAT
TIFZBHZK4Alegendary outfit7D
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set7D
BOBR3IBMTDesert Ranger Set7D
GPHZDBTFZM24UWeapon Skin (UMP9)7D
KARZBZYTRKAR98 Sniper Skin7D
SD14G84FCCAKM skin7D
RNUZBZ9QQClothingAT
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin7D
DKJU9GTDSMChange code to 1000 silver fragmentsAT
DKJU5LMBPYFree Silver Fragments Redeem CodeAT
UCBYSD600600 UC redemption codeAT

How to Redeem BGMI Codes?

Step 1: first, players will visit the official rescue center gives BGMI at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: enter the redemption code in the text field.


–Continues after advertising–

Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered.

Step 4: When you have verified all the details, click the OK button to confirm.

What is the BGMI Redemption Center?

Some players will be in the survey about the BGMI Rescue Center and where to redeem BGMI Codes. BGMI’s Redemption Center will provide a platform where players can redeem codes. Players can find out about the BGMI Rescue Center in this article. As we know, the developers released the official game of BGMI so players can download it from the Google Play Store. as well as players can get UC, Rewards, etc. using the BGMI Rescue Center.

How to get free UC on BGMI

You will also enjoy reading:

While there is no direct method of getting free UC on BGMI, there are some workarounds you can use to effectively get it for free. All of these require a little work, but if you’re short on money, they’re your best options.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best way to earn Google Play credits. By taking a few simple surveys, you can earn Free Credit to your Google Play account. You can use this balance to buy movies, books, audiobooks, games, apps and other paid items within the Google Play Store. However, if you select Google Play as your payment method for BGMI, you can easily purchase BGMI UC using your Google Play Credits. You can download the Google Opinion Rewards app on your smartphone and start filling out surveys to earn Google Play credits. Once you’ve collected an adequate amount of credits, use them to redeem UC packages within BGMI.