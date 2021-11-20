Biden reveals anger at sentencing in the Rittenhouse case, but asks for respect for the ruling

American president called for moderation in any manifestations related to the sentence: “Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy”| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, admitted on Friday (19) that he was angry with the acquittal of a young man who killed two men in Wisconsin, but asked the population to peacefully express their opinion on the sentence.

In an official statement released by the White House, Biden echoed the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted on Friday by a jury on charges he faced for killing two young men during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, when he was 17 years old. The jury supported Rittenhouse’s lawyers’ claim that he was beaten and threatened and responded in self-defense.

“While Kenosha’s verdict may cause many Americans, including myself, to feel angry and worried, we must take into account what the jury said,” the president said.

With the possibility of demonstrations related to the sentence, he asked the population to “express their views peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law”.

“Violence and property destruction have no place in our democracy,” said Biden, who confirmed that he spoke with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. After the conversation, the head of government stressed that the federal and state authorities are in contact to be prepared for any response to the court’s decision.

Biden also said he remains committed to his commitment to “uniting the American people” even as he knows he cannot “heal the country’s wounds overnight.”

“I remain resolute in my promise to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, fairly and with dignity under the law,” he concluded.