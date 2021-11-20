Biggest earthquake since the start of the volcano eruption in La Palma

The island of La Palma was shaken on Friday by the biggest earthquake since the onset of the eruption crisis of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on September 19th. Geologists described the quake as a long-lasting one that was felt in Tenerife. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the intensity of the earthquake at 01:08 this Friday (local time) from 5 to 5.1.

The seismic movement occurred at a depth of 37 kilometers southwest of Mazo. It was one more in a sequence of tremors of equal or greater magnitude since the beginning of the seismic-volcanic crisis.

Finally, this morning’s earthquake at 1:08 is of 5.1 magnitude, and 36km depth, becoming the largest of the entire earthquake-volcanic series. It has been widely felt in La Palma and also in Tenerife, La Gomera and El Hierro. It startled us all. Your intensities IV pic.twitter.com/0FWKvq87FL — 🏳️‍🌈Rubén López 🇪🇸 (@rubenlodi) November 19, 2021

The first of magnitude 5 was observed at 7:24 am on the 30th of October, at a depth of 35 kilometers. The second was at 15:52 on the 31st of October, 45 kilometers deep. At 3:37 am on the 11th of November, there was a shock at a depth of 37 kilometers. And finally, at 6:56 am on November 13, an earthquake occurred 38 kilometers deep.

Damage and damage by the volcano

The damage caused by the volcano in La Palma has already reached 906 million euros. It is the latest calculation made by the Government of the Canary Islands of public and private damage in the two months of the eruption. More than 1,600 houses and buildings have been destroyed by lava, according to the Copernicus System.

Damage to electrical infrastructure is not included in the balance sheet. Also excluded are the effects on State assets and infrastructure and the cost of intervention by the central administration, which can lead to damages of more than one billion euros.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja

The eruption is the first in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguia volcano spewed lava for three weeks. La Palma, with 85,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight islands in the Canary Islands. At its closest point to Africa, it is 100 kilometers from Morocco. The Canary Islands are 460 kilometers from Madeira Island, in Portugal, and 1,428 kilometers from Sal Island, in Cape Verde.

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja could be part of the Taburiente volcano. The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585.

It is the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. The eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the nearby island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.