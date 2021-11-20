Bil Araújo gets annoyed with Dayane: “Completely false and manipulative!”

In the dynamics of Hora do Faro in A Fazenda 13, this Friday (11/19), the atmosphere heated up between Dayane Mello and Bil Araújo. The current game of contention asked the pawns to exchange gifts that represented each other’s personalities and the ex-BBB21 didn’t like being compared to a puppet at all.

Dayane’s chosen box had a puppet and the pawn handed it to Bil. “No one is manipulated here, that’s the truth. Everyone has a lot of opinion. Sthe was tried several times, right? Oh, I don’t know… I’m going to give Bill this doll. In fact, he always shows a lot of opinion, but he always goes where the boat goes. She looks like a Maria Fifi, always with the little girls gossiping. He has no personality, he is insecure”, said the model.

Dayane Mello in The Farm 13 Dayane Mello cut Rico’s jacketPlayplus/Playback Dayane Mello in The Farm 13 she used a knifePlayplus/Playback Dayane Mello in The Farm 13 After the romp, she laughed at the situationPlayplus/Playback Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades The model apologized after being confronted.Play/PlayPlus 0

Of course, the digital influencer didn’t like what he heard at all, and Day retorted vehemently: “With you, until the end of the show, I have nothing to talk about. I will judge until the end. I can be completely wrong, but I prefer to go by my positions. You go by the wind. […] I wanted to combine a vote with Dynho and it didn’t work out. You are completely fake, manipulative as hell and villain. My ideas about you just complement each other.”

“Yesterday, MC Gui threw a stop in the air that there are people who go to the end and don’t change their minds. I’ll go with you until the end and with Day the same thing. I will not judge other people by creating situations or prejudgments. […] I could be wrong, but this Day is false, manipulative and I don’t agree with her attitudes here. You play too low”, added the ex-BBB player.

Arcrebiano insisted on talking again about the torn jacket episode and warned Rico when he said that the Alagoas should stay connected with the model and not leave her alone because, according to him, Dayane’s next step would be to play the victim in the game.

discussion with bil, dayane, gui araujo and dynho pic.twitter.com/OCtXEGl02S She laughs. (@usually) November 19, 2021

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.