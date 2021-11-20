Black Friday: Most consumers do not intend to buy anything. Know the reasons

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – According to a survey by Instituto Reclame Aqui, 53% of consumers do not intend to buy anything on Black Friday.

The main reasons for consumers not touching their pockets during Black Friday are related to suspicions about promotions.

Among those who intend to make purchases, 72.6% of consumers say they are monitoring the prices of the items they intend to purchase. Of these, 25.4% of consumers have been planning to purchase for at least six months; another 20.9% have monitored prices for three months and 26.3% have followed prices for a month.

In this edition of Black Friday, which starts next week, purchases will mostly be made via the internet: 41% of consumers prefer to buy online, directly on the brands’ website and 26.8% of consumers must buy via app. Another 5.4% intend to buy through the stores’ social networks, 2.4% through Whatsapp and 1.9% through live commerces, the instagram lives and special events that must happen with artists. Only 8.9% of consumers must buy in physical stores.

Two other data that stand out: 63.9% will use more credit card to pay for purchases and 19.9% ​​will use bank slip/debit card when shopping. In addition, 12.1% of consumers switched from traditional to digital banking in preparation for Black Friday, 1.6% of consumers opened a bank account for the first time and 2.5% applied for their first credit card.

