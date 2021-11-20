[BLACK FRIDAY] View the top PS4 and PS5 game deals on the PS Store

Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 and DEATHLOOP are some of the titles on sale

Taking advantage of the fact that it is the month of sexta-feira Negra, a PS Store decided to put several of the titles for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 on offer. Promotions started today, 19, and will until november 29. Check out the list that we’ve separated of great games that are with up to 60% off.

You can check out other offers like these in the PS Store’s Black Friday wing.

PS4 games on sale

FIFA 22 – for R$179.34 (40% discount)

– for R$179.34 (40% discount) Far Cry 6 – for R$187.53 (33% discount)

– for R$187.53 (33% discount) Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition – for R$ 209.99 (30% discount)

– for R$ 209.99 (30% discount) NBA 2K22 – for BRL 149.95 (50% discount)

– for BRL 149.95 (50% discount) Riders Republic – for R$187.53 (33% discount)

– for R$187.53 (33% discount) Ghost of Tsushima – for R$ 200.93 (33% discount)

– for R$ 200.93 (33% discount) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – for BRL 149.70 (40% discount)

– for BRL 149.70 (40% discount) Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – for R$209.93 (30% discount)

– for R$209.93 (30% discount) Red Dead Redemption 2 – for BRL 99.56 (60% discount)

– for BRL 99.56 (60% discount) It Takes Two – for R$ 123.31 (38% discount)

– for R$ 123.31 (38% discount) The Last of Us Part ll – for BRL 99.75 (50% discount)

– for BRL 99.75 (50% discount) Resident Evil Village – for R$ 124.50 (50% discount)

PS5 games on sale

Other offers

If you want to receive more offers from sexta-feira Negra like these, stay tuned here at Adrenaline and in the Connected World. We will often separate different products and devices that come into promotion throughout the month of November. Below you can check other offers that were made available in this Friday, 19, by the Amazon.

[BLACK FRIDAY] PS4 and PS5 games with DISCOUNT and FROM R$ 99.90

Offer is valid between the 19th and 29th of November and the amount can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments on your credit card.



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PS Store