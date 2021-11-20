BMW announces investment of BRL 500 million in the Araquari plant

The BMW company announced that it will invest R$ 500 million in the Araquari plant over the next three years. The production of all combustion versions of the new BMW X3 and X4 was also part of the announcement, made during a meeting with representatives of the Santa Catarina government this Thursday, 18.

Also coming soon will be the X3 M40i, X4 xDrive 30i M Sport and the X4 M40i. The latter will be the most powerful and technological vehicle made in Brazil, with a 387 horsepower engine. In addition, the Araquari unit will receive the production of an unprecedented BMW model in the near future, which will be revealed shortly by the head office in Germany.

For the Santa Catarina government, the company’s investment in Santa Catarina soil is an opportunity to develop new global technologies with Brazilian engineering in the preparation and improvement of the production line, in addition to enabling the execution of projects related to Engineering, Research and Development in Brazil.

The Finance Secretary, Paulo Eli, highlighted the importance of this additional investment by BMW to generate more capacity for the factory to produce new products for the Brazilian market, and also for the foreign market. “This will generate more jobs, more businesses and more wealth for our region.”

The executive secretary for International Affairs, Fernando Raupp, said that this expansion demonstrates the right bet that BMW made when choosing the state for its installation, in 2014. “The infrastructure of logistics, ports and the state’s human capital has only made it BMW to grow, even in the period of the pandemic. This only proves the excellence of Santa Catarina as the right state for international capital investments.”

“We would like to thank the Government of Santa Catarina for a favorable environment that allows us to attract contributions in technology and production to our plant in Araquari”, highlighted the Director of Government Relations at the BMW Group Latin America, Gleide Souza.

