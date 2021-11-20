Botafogo and Fluminense duel for a spot at the end of Carioca 2021 | women’s football

Botafogo and Fluminense face off this Saturday, at 15:00 (GMT), at Caio Martins, for the semifinal of the Carioca Women 2021.

O Botafogo finished the first phase of the competition in second place. In 11 rounds, there were nine wins, one draw and one loss. For having presented the best campaign, alvinegro has the field command.

The current champions of Carioca are looking for a two-time championship and count on Karol Lins’ talent to balance their rival’s nets.

– Expectations are the best possible. We have been working hard. We know that Fluminense is a qualified team and we will respect the opponent, but our objective is to give everything at home to come out with the victory, seeking to be closer to the second championship.

The 27-year-old striker scored nine of Botafogo’s 51 goals in the state, entering most games in the second half. But teammates aren’t too far behind their brand. Juliana and Kélen come right behind with seven and six goals, respectively

– This “fight” for artillery has been a healthy dispute, regardless of who scores the goal, the important thing is that we leave with a positive result. In the end, it’s the whole group who wins. But, of course, I am always very happy when I can help by swinging the net.

Karol Lins, top scorer for Botafogo at Carioca 2021

already the Fluminense maintained 100% success until the ninth round of the first phase, when they lost to Botafogo and had their winning streak interrupted. There were nine wins and two defeats that guaranteed the tricolor third place and classification in the knockout stage of Carioca 2021.

Elisa Amorim, recently hired by the club, made her debut at the Estadual and has been doing good performances for Fluminense. The striker even scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Duque de Caxias, in the second round of the first phase.

– Expectations are the best possible. The week was full of work for us to settle the last details. We evolved a lot during the competition and we know our capacity. Playing a classic is always a game with a different atmosphere. The group is united, confident and focused to put on the field their best. I’m sure we’ll arrive ready to make a great game.

Elisa Amorim, newcomer striker at Fluminense

Probable lineup of Botafogo: Ruby; Bruna, Amanda, Káren and Laura; Camila, Micaele and Kamilla; Mylena, Kélen and Juliana.