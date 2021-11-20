Botafogo plans to hire up to ten reinforcements and focuses on keeping the current team’s base for 2022 | firefight

With the main objective of the season already achieved, Botafogo starts to move to plan the year 2022. The final decisions are for after Serie B, since the goal is now the title, but the club has already defined the strategy for the assembly of the cast that will dispute the Serie A next season. The focus is to maintain the group that gained access as a base and make occasional hires.

Players who stood out in the Serie B dispute should remain, at least this is Botafogo’s wish, which will face market competition in some cases. Talks for renewals are already underway and some are close to definition, but negotiations will follow the end of the competition. Two deals have been concluded in recent weeks: right-back Daniel Borges and the left-back Hugo they have already agreed to stay. Coach Enderson Moreira should also stay.

Of the players who played an important role in the access campaign, seven have ties ending at the end of the season: Gilvan, Barreto, Luis Oyama, Pedro Castro, Marco Antonio, Warley and Rafael Navarro. The center forward’s case is the most complicated, as Botafogo has been trying to renew it since the first half of the year and has yet to reach an agreement.

The football department’s last card will be a proposal a little beyond the financial reality, aiming at the greater income that the club will have with the return to Serie A. Navarro’s excellent performance in 2021 makes Botafogo believe that the center forward will maintain his high level next season. Another argument to convince the young man are the appeals from the fans, who do not spare praise for the attacker. Bota also believes that the athlete can yield a greater financial return in the future than the investment he is willing to make in this last attempt.

In addition to the renewals, the club has been mapping out possible reinforcements in the market with the help of the performance analysis department. The financial situation, despite improving with access, will still require a lot of creativity from Botafogo. Internally, the directors work with the idea of ​​hiring five to ten players to reinforce the squad. The intention is to have three athletes available for each role, with the exception of the goalkeeper position, which usually has four options.

Both in renewals and in signings, the concern is to maintain the model of contracts adopted this season and which gave greater security to the club. The performance goals (not only participation in games or ownership, but percentage of certain passes, direct participation in goals, goals scored, assists, conceded penalties, difficult saves, games without taking goals…) are linked to a future renewal or financial valuation.

In 2021, most of the ties were short, aiming at the Series B dispute, but future negotiations tend to include automatic renewal depending on the goals achieved. For the club, this means protection so as not to lose the athlete in case of market appreciation.

