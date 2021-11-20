Botafogo transforms uniform stripes into graphs of inequality caused by racism | firefight

Botafogo transformed the uniform stripes into graphics that point out the harm caused by racism. The club will wear the special shirt on the weekend that marks the Black Awareness Day in 2021, in an action in partnership with one of the sponsors, Centrum.

The team will enter the field with the piece on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in the game against Brasil-RS for the 37th round of Série B. The shirt was named “Manto da Desigualdade”. On Saturday, November 20, the holiday in memory of the death of Zumbi, leader of the Quilombo de Palmares, is respected.

– The initiative once again explores the wide potential of football as a tool for collective awareness, this time with a focus on social inclusion and the fight against violence and racial discrimination. The objective is to debate, alert and educate fans, football lovers, club professionals, journalists and the entire Brazilian population about racial discrimination on and off the field – explains the club in an official statement.

Stripe 1: white: Only 27% of the richest are black

white: Only 27% of the richest are black Stripe 2: black: 61% of femicide victims are black women

black: 61% of femicide victims are black women Stripe 3: white: Blacks make up only 10% of students in the top 20 schools in Brazil

white: Blacks make up only 10% of students in the top 20 schools in Brazil Stripe 4: black (central): 56.2% of the population of Brazil is black

black (central): 56.2% of the population of Brazil is black Stripe 5: white: Only 18% of doctors are black

white: Only 18% of doctors are black Stripe 6: black: 75% of homicide victims are black

black: 75% of homicide victims are black Stripe 7: white: Only 27% of medical students are black

These uniforms worn by players will be autographed by the athletes and auctioned. The club promises to transfer the proceeds to the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football. 1,000 pieces will be sold at Botafogo’s virtual store, with prices of R$ 249.90 and R$ 259.90 and discounts for members.

– This action is of great relevance to society and, understanding this, we had the full support of Estrelabet, which ceded the position of master to Centrum and will also contribute to the debate on the topic of racism in football. The club is very happy to be able to collaborate in some way with the discussions on the topic and still count on the unrestricted support of its partners – summarized the business director Lênin Franco.

The action gains even more visibility because next Sunday’s match could give Botafogo the Serie B title one round in advance. If Alvinegros win in Pelotas and Coritiba stumble against CSA, the cup will go to Rio de Janeiro.

