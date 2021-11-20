Bottas puts Mercedes ahead in the last practice for the F1 Qatar GP

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the last qualifying session for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. The Finn scored 1:22.310s to beat his teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.078s.

Max Verstappen was third. The Red Bull driver scored 1:22,651s to secure third place. Sergio Perez, the Dutchman’s teammate, finished in fifth place.

Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, was fourth in a good day for the Italian team. Yuki Tsunoda closed the top 10.

Ferrari was placed sixth with Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc was only ninth.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, the Alpine driver duo, finished the TL3 in seventh and eighth position, respectively.

McLaren was out of the top 10. Daniel Ricciardo was 11th and Lando Norris 13th.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday with the qualification, which will define the starting grid, for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all the information about F1 in Losail.

Check out the result of the last training session for the F1 Qatar GP:

1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’22.310

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’22.388

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’22,651

4) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’22.835

5) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’22.846

6) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’23.048

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’23.186

8) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’23.209

9) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’23.276

10) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’23.567

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’23.711

12) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’23.884

13) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’23,895

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’23.923

15) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’24.154

16) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’24.246

17) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’24,288

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’24.499

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’24.680

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)