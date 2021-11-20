Bradesco BBI ranks Petrobras (PETR4) as the industry’s preferred stock – at least until elections approach

SAO PAULO – Bradesco BBI reorganized its preferences for shares in the oil and gas sector in Brazil with a view of the risks ahead and the scenario of tapering (fall of US stimulus with reduction in the bond purchase program). “Now, market concerns seem to be growing with potential forwarding of the tapering in the US”, analysts point out.

Vicente Falanga and Gustavo Sadka, bank analysts, thus changed their preferences in the sequence to Petrobras (PETR4), Vibra (VBBR3) and PetroRio (PRIO3); the previous preference was, in that order, for PetroRio, Petrobras and Vibra.

The state-owned oil company is your main choice for exposure to oil, as the state-owned company should suffer less from a possible retraction in the commodity’s prices. That, at least, until the elections approach.

“A milder oil price scenario could improve fuel price headlines and temptations to interfere with the company’s pricing policy,” analysts assess.

Meanwhile, its Shareholder Free Cash Flow (FCFE) is remarkably advanced compared to pure exploration and production companies, to the point where its next 6-9 month dividend yield reaches 22%. “News about a potential fuel stabilization fund could also be positive. For now, it is our main choice”, they emphasize.

The bank maintains an outperform recommendation (exposure above the market average) for PN shares of Petrobras, and a target price of R$42.00, or potential for an appreciation of 58% compared to the close of Thursday (18th).

They also emphasize that they like Vibra, ex-BR Distribuidora, for the improvement in the sector’s dynamics, combined with a solid cash flow with good visibility and stability, backed by repurchases and dividends. The target price for VBBR3 is R$31 (upside 40%), also with an outperform recommendation.

PetroRio, on the other hand, although it is now the “least preferred” choice of analysts, is probably the pure exploration and production (E&P) company that has the greatest potential to create value through less “oil dependent” variables: inorganic consolidation and cost reduction.

The bank also says the stock has incredible liquidity compared to other pure E&P names in Latin America and is a great complement to portfolios to minimize exposure to domestic risks in Brazil.

Analysts maintain an outperform recommendation for PetroRio shares, and a target price of R$ 25.00, or a potential increase of 13%.

