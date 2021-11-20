Brazil decreases distance to Belgium in the FIFA rankings and Italy plummets; see Top 10 – Sports

O Brazil continues its hunt for Belgium to take first place in the ranking of fifa. This Friday, in another update, the selection of tit The gap to the Europeans has narrowed even further and is stuck in the fight for the top, trailing just 2.10 points. Among the top 10, highlight for England, now in fourth place, and Argentina, in fifth. Both exceeded the Italy, champion of european cup, who lost points with repeated stumbles in the qualifiers and dropped to sixth.

After a draw with Wales in their last Qualifiers game, Belgium maintained the top of the FIFA rankings with 1828.45 points, but already sees the Brazilian team asking for passage, with 1826.35 points. Both are detached from third place France, with 1876.15.

Brazil rose after beating Colombia and drawing at home to Argentina, rivals better ranked than Wales, and also Estonia, in which Belgium made 3-1. The difference in relation to the October list fell well. Before, Brazil was with 11.97 points behind. Now it’s only 2.10.

With the season over, Brazil will try to overtake the Belgians at the beginning of 2022, when they face the excited Ecuador, away from home, at the end of January, and host Paraguay, in the first week of February, in the penultimate round of the South American Qualifiers .

After guaranteeing a return to the Cups – it didn’t go to Russia – Holland entered the Top 10, closing the list of the best, with 1653.73, passing by the Mexican national team, which dropped from 9th to 14th. Denmark is another member of the select group, in ninth place. Italy lost 10 points with draws against Switzerland (1 to 1) and Northern Ireland (0 to 0) and, in addition to going to the Cup repechage, they also lost two positions.

Check out the Top 10 of the FIFA rankings