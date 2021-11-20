Brazil doesn’t have the most expensive gasoline in the world

The price of gasoline has provoked consumer complaints — a liter can cost up to R$ 8, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). Even so, Brazil is far from having the most expensive fuel in the world. According to data from consultancy GlobalPetrolPrices, there are 75 countries with higher prices than Brazil.

Even so, gasoline weighs more for Brazilians than for citizens of other countries. Around here, filling a 40 liter tank with gasoline corresponds to 11% of the average salary. In countries like Norway and Denmark — which are among those with the most expensive gasoline — a full tank is equivalent to less than 2% of the average monthly income.

The GlobalPetrolPrices ranking is updated weekly, with prices in dollars. The values ​​collected by the UOL they refer to the 15th of November, and were converted into reais considering the quotation of the 18th of November in the Central Bank calculator (US$1 = R$5.55).

The five countries with the most expensive liter of gasoline

1st – Hong Kong – US$ 2.63, or R$ 14.59

2nd – Netherlands – US$ 2.26, or R$ 12.53

3rd – Norway – US$ 2.205, or R$ 12.20

4th – Israel – US$ 2,202, or R$ 12.20

5th – Denmark – US$ 2.15, or R$ 11.92

Countries with similar price to Brazil

74th – Jamaica – US$1.27, or R$7.04

75th – South Africa – US$1.26, or R$6.98

76th – Brazil – US$1.24, or R$6.88

77th – Philippines – US$1.23, or R$6.82

78th – Thailand – US$ 1,229, or R$ 6.82

Where is fuel cheaper?

164º – Algeria – US$ 0.33 or R$ 1.83

165th – Angola – US$ 0.27, or R$ 1.50

166th – Syria – US$ 0.23, or R$ 1.27

167th – Iran – US$ 0.06, or R$ 0.33

168º – Venezuela – US$ 0.000 (0.10 bolivar), or R$ 0.12

Why does it weigh more for Brazilians?

Despite not being one of the most expensive on the planet, gasoline sold in Brazil weighs more in the monthly income of citizens here compared to other countries.

In Brazil, filling a 40 liter tank with gasoline costs R$275.20, considering the price published by GlobalPetroPrices. This corresponds to 11% of the average monthly salary of Brazilians, which is R$2,489 according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In countries like Norway and Denmark, which are among those with the most expensive fuel, citizens have higher monthly income. Therefore, even if the price of gasoline is higher, refueling ends up weighing less on the monthly budget.

According to the Trading Economics website, the average salary in Norway is R$31,865 (or NOK 50,750) per month. Thus, a full tank (R$ 488) represents only 1.53% of income.

In Denmark, the proportion is even lower: as the average earnings are R$ 36,049 (or 42,592 Danish kroner), filling a vehicle with 40 liters of gasoline (R$ 476.80) implies spending 1.32% of the salary.

price and income

Rafael Schiozer, professor of finance at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) in São Paulo, says that this logic is also valid for other products.

In Scandinavian countries, for example, the tax burden is high, but so is income. So, in addition to gasoline, other products (beer, rice, etc.) are more expensive.

Rafael Schiozer, from FGV

According to him, in the case of gasoline, several factors can affect the price: proximity to the production site; what is the framework for oil refining (fuel production); and taxes levied on the product.

In Brazil, the price composition is as follows, according to Petrobras:

BRL 2.33 – Petrobras remuneration

BRL 1.77 – ICMS, a state tax

R$ 1.20 – value of ethanol that is mixed with gasoline

BRL 0.77 – distribution and resale

BRL 0.69 – federal taxes

Since 2016, Petrobras has updated the prices of oil products according to the value on the international market, in dollars. With the US currency appreciating and oil on the rise, the value of gasoline and other fuels, such as diesel and cooking gas, has also risen.