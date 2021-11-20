Brazil reaches 22 million registered cases of Covid; moving average of dead is lowest since April 2020 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (19) 234 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 612,411 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 211 –The lowest trademark since April 23, 2020 (when he was in 199). Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -11% and points stability for the sixth day in a row.

The total of cases hit the mark of 22 million, registered since the beginning of the pandemic until now (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (13): 262

Sunday (14): 262

Monday (15): 255

Tuesday (16): 244

Wednesday (17): 260

Thursday (18): 265

Friday (19): 211

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

two states did not register deaths in 24 hours: AC and GO. already the state of Mato Grosso do Sul has not released an update on the numbers of cases and deaths as of the closing of this bulletin.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,001,369 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 11,910 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,631 new diagnoses per day –lowest mark since May 10, 2020 (when it was at 8621). This represents a variation of -14% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 612,411

612,411 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 234

234 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 211 (variation in 14 days: -11%)

211 (variation in 14 days: -11%) Total confirmed cases: 22,001,369

22,001,369 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 11,910

11,910 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8,631 (variation in 14 days: -14%)

On the rise (8 states): CE, PA, RO, PI, RN, AM, BA, SE

CE, PA, RO, PI, RN, AM, BA, SE In stability (9 states): MA, RJ, SC, MT, PB, RS, AC, AL, TO

MA, RJ, SC, MT, PB, RS, AC, AL, TO Falling (8 states and the DF): DF, PE, ES, SP, MG, GO, AP, PR, RR

DF, PE, ES, SP, MG, GO, AP, PR, RR Not updated (1 state): MS

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -22%

MG: -35%

RJ: 10%

SP: -25%

DF: -18%

GO: -48%

MS: did not disclose

MT: 6%

AC: 0%

AM: 67%

AP: -50%

PA: 233%

RO: 129%

RR: -86%

TO: -10%

AL: 0%

BA: 46%

EC: 633%

MA: 13%

PB: 4%

PE: -20%

PI: 100%

RN: 88%

SE: 25%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

