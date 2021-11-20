Brazilian income is the lowest in 8 years, points out IBGE

posted on 11/20/2021 06:00



With the health and economic crisis, the total number of people who had some income from work dropped from 92.8 million to 84.7 million – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The average real monthly income of Brazilians had a record drop of 3.4% in 2020, during the height of the new coronavirus pandemic, reaching its lowest level since 2012. The data were released yesterday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). With the pandemic, the real average monthly income from all sources dropped from R$ 2,292 in 2019 to R$ 2,213 in 2020. This is the lowest value recorded by the historical series of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) , started eight years ago.

Most sources of income registered a decline. The most intense was noted among the so-called “other sources”, which encompass retirements, pensions and rents. In the case of retirees and pensioners, the IBGE attributed part of the reduction to the increase in mortality among elderly people in the pandemic. “It could be the effect of the mortality of covid-19, but also of a damming of the INSS to release the benefits, because the service agencies were closed, people were not able to carry out inspections”, pondered Alessandra Scalioni Brito, an analyst at IBGE.

With the health and economic crisis, the total number of people who maintained some income from work dropped from 92.8 million to 84.7 million, a reduction of 44.3% to 40.1% of the population. The average monthly income usually earned from work increased in 2020 due to a statistical effect. With 8.1 million people leaving the labor market as a result of record unemployment, the average earnings of those who remained working rose. This was because most people who lost their jobs received lower incomes; thus, the average ended up increasing. The average unemployment rate in 2020 was 13.5%, the highest in the series started in 2012. In 2019, it was 11.9%.

pri-2011-economy

(photo: Lucas Pacific)



PNAD also revealed that the number of people receiving “other income” rose from 16.4 million in 2019 to 30.2 million in 2020, an increase of 6.5%. The growth is explained by the large contingent of people who started to receive Emergency Aid, a benefit created by the government to help people who found themselves without money to support themselves as a result of unemployment and restrictions imposed by the fight against the pandemic, such as the social isolation.

With the reduction in the share of income from work, income from other sources (28.3%) and from other income (14.3%) grew and broke a record. Between the two indicators, the most expressive growth was that of the proportion of people with other income, which went from 7.8% in 2019 to 14.3% in 2020.

In a statement, the IBGE highlighted that “the trend towards an increase in the weight of income from other sources and a reduction in the portion corresponding to labor income, observed between 2019 and 2020, occurred in all major regions”.

The South region registered the highest percentage (46%) of people with income usually received from work. Meanwhile, the Northeast had the worst performance in this regard, with 32.6% of people with income received from work – a lower percentage than those who survived with resources from other sources (32.8%), an indication of the weight that the different forms of aid and benefits assumed for the local population.

According to Pnad, the highest value of the real average monthly income was perceived in the Southeast (R$ 2,575). The smallest, in the Northeast (R$1,554). On the other hand, the Southeast was also the one that registered the biggest drop in this item (-4.7%); in the South (-4.3%), the decline was more intense than the national average. The Midwest (-3.3%) followed the country average; the North region, in turn, recorded stability in the indicator, while the Northeast showed an increase of 1%.

Benefits advance

The covid-19 pandemic took Brazilian workers out of the labor market and made a large part of them depend on social benefits. Data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Contínua) 2020, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), show that the proportion of households receiving social programs jumped from 0.7% in 2019 to 23.7% in 2020. The increase is due to Emergency Aid, created in 2020 by the government to reduce the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, which was just paid to Brazilians yesterday.

In addition, with the migration of people who received Bolsa Família to Emergency Aid, as this benefit paid a little more than the other, there was a reduction in the proportion of households that received Bolsa Família. Between 2019 and 2020, the number dropped from 14.3% to 7.2%.

Housewife Ana Paula de Melo Silva, 27, had been receiving Bolsa Família for three years, but during the pandemic she started to receive Emergency Assistance. “It was a necessity, because I didn’t have any income and with covid-19 everything became more difficult”, he said. A single mother of three, she lives on rent in Riacho Fundo 1 alone with the children and received R$375 from the government during the pandemic.

Now that the aid has ended, the lack of information about Auxílio Brasil, which takes the place of Bolsa Família, makes her anxious. “As I received Bolsa Família, I think mine will be automatically updated, but I don’t know how it will be,” he said.

Categories

According to the IBGE, Emergency Aid made the participation of “other income” in the per capita household income to reach 7.2%, the highest in the historical series of the survey. In 2019, the proportion was 3.4%.

The “other income” category was the only one that grew from 2019 to 2020. The share of income from all jobs in household income dropped from 74.4% in 2019 to 72.8% in 2020. “The labor market suffered a lot with the pandemic. Due to social distance, some sectors that depended on the movement of people, such as services, were even more affected. The work itself lost space,” explained research analyst Alessandra Scalioni.

On the other hand, the payment of Emergency Aid caused the proportion of people who had other income to reach 14.3% in 2020, which represents 30.2 million people. It is the first time, since the beginning of the research, that this group surpasses those who receive retirement and pension (12.4%).

The rich earn 35 times more than the poorest

Although the Gini index, used to measure social inequality, dropped in 2020, the 1% of the population with the highest monthly income earns, on average, 34.9 times more than the poorest half of the population. population. The data, released yesterday, are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous), by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the survey, the monthly income of those who are part of the richest 1% of the population is, on average, R$ 15,816. The monthly income of the poorest 50% is R$453, in other words, about 35 times lower. In 2019, the difference between incomes was even greater, 40 times, the highest in the statistical series.

The slight drop in income concentration was mainly due to the distribution of Emergency Assistance during the covid-19 pandemic. “Between 2019 and 2020, inequality measured by the Gini Index was reduced in all regions, especially in the North and Northeast, regions with a higher proportion of households receiving Emergency Assistance”, indicated the IBGE.

From 2019 to 2020, the index went from 0.544 to 0.524. This was the biggest drop in the historical series of the indicator. The indicator, adopted as an international criterion, measures the concentration of income and the level of inequality between members of society. The closer to zero the index, the less unequal the country.

“There was a worsening of the labor market. Many people lost their occupation, but Emergency Aid held back those with lower household income. This made the country’s income distribution less unequal,” said Alessandra Scalioni, an analyst at the research.

The director of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) Social, Marcelo Neri assesses that the emergency aid may have been generous, providing a “fleeting improvement” in social indicators, but it was not implemented wisely: “I think this is a limited effect. We don’t invest in a learning experience or project to know what to do now in this process of exiting emergency aid.”

For the economist, the portion of the population that had been receiving the benefit must suffer to pay the bills in the coming months. “The 29 million who had the aid will now no longer receive it. I think we are going to have strong adverse effects, not only on inequality but on Brazilian poverty,” he explained.

“Now, it will be difficult to get out of this aid situation. In the first half of 2021 when aid ended, poverty tripled and now we are living in a similar moment.” The survey to which Marcelo Neri refers, published in April this year by FGV, found that, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the number of citizens living below the poverty line tripled, reaching 27 million people, 12.8% of the Brazilian population.

Comparing August 2020 with February 2021, that number tripled. Last year there were 9.5 million poor. The rate at the beginning of the decade was higher than that of the beginning of the previous one (12.4%), in 2011, and that of 2019 (11%).

* Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo