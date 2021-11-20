Britney Spears criticizes Christina Aguilera’s response to her guardianship

Considered rivals for many years in pop music and show business, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera they returned to star together in a new controversy.

questioned in the Latin Grammy on Thursday night (18) about what she thought of the end of Britney’s guardianship, Aguilera said she could not comment, was withdrawn by her agent and simply said: “I’m happy for her”.

The Princess of Pop didn’t leave behind Aguilera’s evasive answer and shot at her former colleague from Clube do Mickey in her stories, on Instagram, this Friday (19th).

Britney published the video with Aguilera’s response and commented: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is the same as lying! 13 years of being in a corrupt and abusive system, but why is it such a difficult subject for people to talk about? I was the one who went through this! All supporters who spoke and supported me, thank you. Yes, I care!”

Later, Britney shared a new video, this time with Lady Gaga commenting on her. “The way she was treated in this industry was really wrong, and the way women are treated in the music industry is something I would like to see changed. I think she will always be an inspiration to women,” said Gaga.

“Thank you, Lady Gaga, for genuinely taking the time to say something so kind. You made me cry! I love you!” wrote Britney.

Watch Britney’s stories below.

