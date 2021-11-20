Britney Spears sends a SHARP message after Christina Aguilera runs away live from a question about the Princess of Pop; watch

Britney Spears is enjoying her newfound freedom to… talk! This Friday (19) night, the star was sincere in disapproving an attitude of former colleague of “The Mickey’s Club”, Christina Aguilera, who refused to answer a question about Britney. She even praised Lady Gaga for commenting on her affair recently during the premiere of “House of Gucci.”

On the Latin Grammy rug, Christina received the following question from a reporter: “Did you have any communication with Britney?” Quickly, a star advisor cuts the subject and says, pulling her away: “No, we are not doing this today”. Before going, the singer seems to regret not answering the question, and says: “I can’t, but I’m happy for her.”

Britney published the video of the moment in her Stories, and gave her opinion on the situation. “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but to refuse to speak when you know the truth is the equivalent of a lie! 13 years of being in a corrupt and abusive system, and yet, why is it such a difficult subject for people to talk about? I’m the one who went through it all!!! To all the supporters who spoke and helped me, thank you… yes, I do matter!”, wrote the pop princess.

To complete, Britney also posted a video of Lady Gaga talking about her. “The way she was treated in this industry was really wrong, and the way women are treated in the music industry is something I would like to see changed. I think she will always be an inspiration to women.” says the artist during the premiere of her new film, “House of Gucci”. “Thank you, Lady Gaga, for genuinely taking the time to say something so kind. You made me cry! I love you!”, wrote Britney.

With her tongue in full swing, Britney has just published Lady Gaga’s video: “Thanks @Lady Gaga for genuinely taking the time to say something so kind. You made me cry! I love you!” pic.twitter.com/VSZwUR75lU — Britney Spears Brazil (@BSpearss_BR) November 20, 2021

Although Christina refused to talk about it on the red carpet, she had already commented on the Free Britney movement before.. “The last few days, I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s been going through,” started, in a tweet made in late June. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, wanting to be in control of their own destiny, is not allowed to live life as they wish”, completed. She even posted a photo of the two together when they were little.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Understand the case of Britney’s guardianship

In 2008, Britney Spears went to live under the tutelage managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and since then, the star had no more control over her own trajectory. In September of last year, a judge appointed manager Jodi Montgomery as the artist’s temporary tutor for the artist’s personal affairs after her father left office, citing “personal health reasons.” Jamie was still responsible for controlling the financial part of her daughter’s life.

In the United States, guardianship status is decreed by a court for people unable to make decisions for themselves. In the case of the singer, she went through a troubled period in 2007, due to the lack of control in the use of illegal substances and alcoholic beverages, resulting in several problems in court, especially in relation to the custody of children.

Despite all the sad story, on November 12 this year Britney Spears managed to put an end to guardianship. During the Los Angeles County Superior Court hearing, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the measure taken long ago, at a time when the singer was struggling with addictions and other issues, was no longer needed today. “As of today, the guardianship of Britney Jean Spears, of the person and their assets, is ended”, said the sitting magistrate.

There was still the possibility that the star would be required to undergo a medical evaluation for the decision to be made, but all parties concluded that this was not necessary. Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, spoke briefly to the press about the win. “What’s next for Britney depends on one person — and this is the first time we’ve been able to say that in a decade. It depends on Britney. Britney, as of today, is a free woman. I thank her for her courage, poise and power, and for our relationship”, declared.