Burglars steal R$560,000 worth of merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store in the US

The robbery in a Louis Vuitton brand store, in a mall in Chicago, in the United States, is being investigated by local police. Around U$100,000 (approximately R$560,000) worth of goods were stolen. In the images from the store’s surveillance cameras, it is possible to observe at least 10 participants in the robbery.

The action lasted a few seconds, as explained by the police. The suspects removed garbage bags from their coats and quickly “cleaned” the establishment’s shelves, especially the designer’s purses.

The store is located in downtown Oak Brook, on the outskirts of Chicago, and police confirm that 14 suspects took part in the action. Those involved fled in three vehicles, and the license plates have already been identified by investigators.

According to police, the robbery at the Louis Vuitton store is not an isolated case. “Other [assalto] it happened last month, 48 km from here. 13 thieves and three drivers were involved in the robbery of a store at the Northbrook Court mall, taking $66,000 worth of merchandise,” he told CNN the head of the Oak Brook Police Department James Kruger.

“We don’t know if there is a real connection yet, but there are certainly similarities and our investigators are talking to the law enforcement agency,” he added.

According to police, no consumer or store employee was injured during the robbery.