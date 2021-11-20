buy airline tickets for only R$ 286 on Manaus flights

Manaus – Anyone who likes promotion will love the post this Friday (19)! That’s because buying airline tickets has never been as easy as it is now. Here you will find wonderful destinations, with incredible prices and easy payment. Check out the low-price festival that airlines do for flights departing Manaus between February and March 2022. There’s too much mare, little brother!

To travel in February, airline tickets from the capital of Amazonas to Parintins are costing just R$ 286 on Azul’s direct flight (see details in the image below); to São Gabriel da Cachoeira, the amount to be paid is R$461 on the direct flight of the same company. To Santarém (PA) tickets can be purchased for R$486 on GOL’s direct flight; and to São Paulo (Guarulhos) the investment is R$ 634 for Azul (one way) and GOL (back) flights.

There are also super offers for flights in March: from Manaus to Porto Velho (RO) tickets can be purchased for only R$ 343 on the Azul direct flight; to Belém (PA) the price is R$ 432 on GOL’s direct flight; to Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont Airport) the traveler will pay only R$ 612 on the Azul flight; to Brasília (DF) tickets can be purchased for R$ 558 on GOL’s direct flight; to Salvador (BA) and São Luís (MA) the prices are an incredible R$769 and R$914, respectively, on the Azul flight.

In April, the highlights are the cities of Belo Horizonte (MG) and Curitiba (PR), whose tickets can be purchased for R$718 and R$719, flying on Azul.

It is noteworthy that all values ​​are for round-trip tickets and already include departure taxes. Prices can be changed at any time by airlines.