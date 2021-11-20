C&A opens 5,000 temporary jobs throughout Brazil for Black Friday and Christmas | Jobs & Business

C&A store

Disclosure

Published 11/18/2021 4:33 PM

Rio – C&A Brasil has a total of 5,000 temporary vacancies open for all of its 310 stores spread across the country. The signings are reinforced for Black Friday, Christmas and New Year. The contract period varies from 14 to 60 days, including the possibility of hiring.

Opportunities open are for positions such as cashier, stock clerk, sales operator, store inspector and direct sales consultant.

Rio de Janeiro has 681 of the 2649 vacancies for the Southeast. The South region has another 433 opportunities, while the Northeast has 882, in addition to another 534 in the North and 617 in the Midwest.

To take one of the 5,000 vacancies, the candidate must be over 18 years of age and have completed high school.

Previous experience is not required, but it is important that the candidate identifies with the day-to-day of retail, has energy, protagonism, immediate availability, attitude of service, discipline in execution and, above all, enjoys expressing himself through fashion.

Interested parties must register by the end of November through the vacancy portal cea.empregoligado.com.br and in partnership with employment agencies, GI Group, Global and Luandre.