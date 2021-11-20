Camila Queiroz recorded a day without a contract with Globo: “Extra diary”

Much has been said about the departure of Camila Queiroz from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. But, it seems, the story will still yield many chapters. New information obtained by the column LeoDias reveals that Angel’s interpreter continued recording scenes of the plot even after her relationship with the network ended.

Sources in the column claim that Camila worked at Estúdios Globo on November 12th and 13th, already without a contract with the channel. The dates are also after the day the actress presented a medical certificate to justify her absence from the soap opera recordings.

Camila Queiroz in Secret Truths 2 Camila Queiroz was fired from Secret Truths 2reproduction camilaqueiroz She became famous as the protagonist of Verdades Secretas, on Rede Globoreproduction Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz Camila is married to actor Klebber ToledoReproduction/Instagram Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz They exchanged rings at a ceremony in Jericoacoara, Ceará, in 2018 Camila Queiroz vents in stories On Instagram, the actress cried and thanked the affection of her fans and friendsreproduction 0

The revelation of Camila’s presence in the recordings, even after the artist’s contract with the channel ended, demonstrates that the actress seemed to trust that everything was going well in her relationship with Globo. Now, it is known, that was not quite the case. As the column revealed this Friday (11/19) Camila Queiroz’s manager, Ricardo Garcia, became a persona no grata at Estúdios Globo and is strictly prohibited from visiting the station’s facilities.

Sought out by the Leo Dias column, TV Globo denied that the actress had participated in two days of recordings for the soap opera after the contract ended. Globo’s statement, however, confirms that the interpreter of the protagonist of the plot was present in the studios after the end of her relationship with the network. “Camila recorded only one day, for which she would receive the extra daily rate”.

