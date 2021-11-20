Campaign Co-Op and Halo Infinite Forge postponed • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign and its Forge mode have been postponed.

Co-Op will be released with the start of Season Two and Forge with Season Three. But due to the extended duration of the game’s Season One until May 2022, the plans had to be changed, but remain tied to the respective Seasons.

This information has been revealed to our colleagues at Eurogamer.net, as there will be no Campaign Co-Op or Forge mode before May 2022.

“At the time when we talked about co-op campaigning and Forge I said that our goal is to launch the co-op campaign in Season Two and our goal is to launch Forge with Season 3. Yes, we are extending Season 1. So , our goal remains what I said before, which is to launch the co-op campaign with Season Two and Forge with Season Three.”

There is therefore no target date for these two game modes, but 343 remains committed to delivering both Co-op and Forge alongside Seasons 2 and 3.

Halo Infinite hits Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on December 8, 2021.