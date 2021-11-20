Carille may have changes in all sectors of Santos for the classic

This Friday (19th) Santos held its penultimate training session before the derby against Corinthians, which will be held on Sunday (21) at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. And the coach Fábio Carille did not outline the team’s lineup for the confrontation of the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

One of the doubts for the game is the forward Marinho. After being substituted in the 2-0 victory against Chapecoense, at Vila Belmiro, the player underwent imaging exams and no injury was found on the posterior thigh shirt 11. However, the athlete remains uncomfortable in the region.

On the other hand, the Santos technical committee counts on the return of Lucas Braga. The attacker has recovered from a thigh discomfort and participated normally in the last activities.

Peixe trains for the last time this Saturday, when Fábio Carille must command a tactical training to define the team that goes to the field. After serving suspension for the third yellow card, Kaiky is quoted to return to the team. With this, the Pará side will once again be an option in the reserve bank.

In midfield the doubt is between Camacho and Gabriel Pirani. The defensive midfielder started the game against Chapecoense, but was replaced by Menino da Vila during the break. The shirt 20 gave an assist for the second goal of Santos victory.