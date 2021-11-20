Cartola FC 2021: with América-MG and Ceará forming the base, Economic Tips #34 cost C$ 87 | tips

After five straight rounds scoring more than 50 points, the Economic Tips team stumbled and ended up at 36.16, suffering a loss of cards as shown in the charts below. For round #34, the low-cost squad bets on a majority of América-MG. The Rabbit is represented by Matheus Cavichioli, ale, ademir and the technician Marquinhos Santos. The full lineup leaves by C$87.30 points.
Ceará is another highlight of the economic team for this journey, with two players in the defensive system: the full-back Bruno Pacheco and the defender Messiah.
Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:
- Felipe Jonathan (Santos side)
- Luiz Otavio (Bahia defender)
- Yago Felipe (half of Fluminense)
- Renato Augusto (Corinthians midfielder)
- Michael (Flamengo striker)
- rony (Palmeiras striker)
The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.
Equity evolution of Economic Tips
Economic Tips Scores
The market for round #34 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!
All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.
Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.74
In the last four games as a visitor:
- Average of 9.20 points per game
- three goals
- Six other submissions
- Average of three fouls received per game
Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã
Michael (Flamengo striker) – C$7.90
In the last seven away games:
- Average of 12.61 points per game
- Eight goals and an assist
- 11 other submissions
Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio
Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG goalkeeper) – C$ 8.33
In the last six away games:
- Average of 6.83 points per game
- two SG’s
- Average of 2.66 saves per game
Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã
Messias (back of Ceará) – C$ 3.97
In the last two games as a visitor:
- Average of 4.75 points per game
- two SG’s
- one foul per game
Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly
Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$ 10.18
In the last six away games:
- Average of 6.13 points per game
- Four SG’s
- only one foul committed
- Average of received fault and trip: 1.66
Opponent: Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena
Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.69
In the last three away games:
- Average of 4.00 points per game
- two SG’s
- Average of 2.66 trips
Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly
Luiz Otávio (Bahia defender) – C$4.93
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 7.26 points per game
- Three SG’s
- A goal
Opponent: Cuiabá, at Arena Fonte Nova
Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.46
In the last four games as a visitor:
- Average of 6.65 points per game
- two goals
- Average 4.5 trips per game
Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã
Yago Felipe (Fluminense midfielder) – C$ 7.05
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 8.56 points per game
- two goals
- a ball on the crossbar
- Average of 3.66 trips per game
Opponent: América-MG, at Maracanã
Renato Augusto (Corinthian midfielder) – C$ 10.67
In the eight games as home team:
- Average of 4.66 points per game
- Two goals and an assist
- Nine other submissions, two on the crossbar
- Average of 1.75 tripping
Opponent: Santos, at Neo Química Arena
Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 5.77
In the last five away games:
- Average of 5.06 points per game
- Two goals and an assist
- Seven other submissions
- Average of 1.8 received absence
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Castelão
Marquinhos Santos (technician from América-MG) – C$ 7.61
América-MG in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:
- Second team with the most points: 331.00
- Fourth best visiting sock average: 13.83
- Third best visiting attacking average: 11.47
Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã
Saturday 11/20
Atlético-MG x Youth
Fortaleza x Palmeiras
Chapecoense x Grêmio
Atlético-GO x Ceará
International x Flemish
Sunday 11/21
Corinthians x Santos
Fluminense x America-MG
Bahia x Cuiabá
Not valid for Cartola
São Paulo x Athletico-PR
Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport