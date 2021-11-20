Cartola FC 2021: with América-MG and Ceará forming the base, Economic Tips #34 cost C$ 87 | tips

After five straight rounds scoring more than 50 points, the Economic Tips team stumbled and ended up at 36.16, suffering a loss of cards as shown in the charts below. For round #34, the low-cost squad bets on a majority of América-MG. The Rabbit is represented by Matheus Cavichioli , ale , ademir and the technician Marquinhos Santos . The full lineup leaves by C$87.30 points .

Ceará is another highlight of the economic team for this journey, with two players in the defensive system: the full-back Bruno Pacheco and the defender Messiah.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

Felipe Jonathan (Santos side)

(Santos side) Luiz Otavio (Bahia defender)

(Bahia defender) Yago Felipe (half of Fluminense)

(half of Fluminense) Renato Augusto (Corinthians midfielder)

(Corinthians midfielder) Michael (Flamengo striker)

(Flamengo striker) rony (Palmeiras striker)

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

The market for round #34 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.74

In the last four games as a visitor:

Average of 9.20 points per game

three goals

Six other submissions

Average of three fouls received per game

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Michael (Flamengo striker) – C$7.90

In the last seven away games:

Average of 12.61 points per game

Eight goals and an assist

11 other submissions

Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio

Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG goalkeeper) – C$ 8.33

In the last six away games:

Average of 6.83 points per game

two SG’s

Average of 2.66 saves per game

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Messias (back of Ceará) – C$ 3.97

In the last two games as a visitor:

Average of 4.75 points per game

two SG’s

one foul per game

Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly

Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$ 10.18

In the last six away games:

Average of 6.13 points per game

Four SG’s

only one foul committed

Average of received fault and trip: 1.66

Opponent: Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena

Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.69

In the last three away games:

Average of 4.00 points per game

two SG’s

Average of 2.66 trips

Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly

Luiz Otávio (Bahia defender) – C$4.93

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 7.26 points per game

Three SG’s

A goal

Opponent: Cuiabá, at Arena Fonte Nova

Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.46

In the last four games as a visitor:

Average of 6.65 points per game

two goals

Average 4.5 trips per game

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Yago Felipe (Fluminense midfielder) – C$ 7.05

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 8.56 points per game

two goals

a ball on the crossbar

Average of 3.66 trips per game

Opponent: América-MG, at Maracanã

Renato Augusto (Corinthian midfielder) – C$ 10.67

In the eight games as home team:

Average of 4.66 points per game

Two goals and an assist

Nine other submissions, two on the crossbar

Average of 1.75 tripping

Opponent: Santos, at Neo Química Arena

Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 5.77

In the last five away games:

Average of 5.06 points per game

Two goals and an assist

Seven other submissions

Average of 1.8 received absence

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Castelão

Marquinhos Santos (technician from América-MG) – C$ 7.61

América-MG in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:

Second team with the most points: 331.00

Fourth best visiting sock average: 13.83

Third best visiting attacking average: 11.47

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Saturday 11/20

Atlético-MG x Youth

Fortaleza x Palmeiras

Chapecoense x Grêmio

Atlético-GO x Ceará

International x Flemish

Sunday 11/21

Corinthians x Santos

Fluminense x America-MG

Bahia x Cuiabá

Not valid for Cartola

São Paulo x Athletico-PR