Cartola FC 2021: with América-MG and Ceará forming the base, Economic Tips #34 cost C$ 87 | tips

After five straight rounds scoring more than 50 points, the Economic Tips team stumbled and ended up at 36.16, suffering a loss of cards as shown in the charts below. For round #34, the low-cost squad bets on a majority of América-MG. The Rabbit is represented by Matheus Cavichioli, ale, ademir and the technician Marquinhos Santos. The full lineup leaves by C$87.30 points.

Ceará is another highlight of the economic team for this journey, with two players in the defensive system: the full-back Bruno Pacheco and the defender Messiah.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

  • Felipe Jonathan (Santos side)
  • Luiz Otavio (Bahia defender)
  • Yago Felipe (half of Fluminense)
  • Renato Augusto (Corinthians midfielder)
  • Michael (Flamengo striker)
  • rony (Palmeiras striker)

Starting economic team for round #34 — Photo: Reproduction

Reserve bank of the economic team — Photo: Reproduction

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

Equity evolution of Economic Tips

Economic Tips Scores

The market for round #34 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.74

Ademir, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the last four games as a visitor:

  • Average of 9.20 points per game
  • three goals
  • Six other submissions
  • Average of three fouls received per game

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Michael (Flamengo striker) – C$7.90

Michael, from Flamengo — Photo: André Durão / ge

In the last seven away games:

  • Average of 12.61 points per game
  • Eight goals and an assist
  • 11 other submissions

Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio

Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG goalkeeper) – C$ 8.33

Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América

In the last six away games:

  • Average of 6.83 points per game
  • two SG’s
  • Average of 2.66 saves per game

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Messias (back of Ceará) – C$ 3.97

Messias, from Ceará — Photo: Reproduction/TV Voice

In the last two games as a visitor:

  • Average of 4.75 points per game
  • two SG’s
  • one foul per game

Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly

Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$ 10.18

Felipe Jonatan, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In the last six away games:

  • Average of 6.13 points per game
  • Four SG’s
  • only one foul committed
  • Average of received fault and trip: 1.66

Opponent: Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena

Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.69

Bruno Pacheco, from Ceará — Photo: Pedro Vitorino

In the last three away games:

  • Average of 4.00 points per game
  • two SG’s
  • Average of 2.66 trips

Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly

Luiz Otávio (Bahia defender) – C$4.93

Luiz Otávio, from Bahia — Photo: Vitor Tamar / EC Bahia / Disclosure

In the last three games as home team:

  • Average of 7.26 points per game
  • Three SG’s
  • A goal

Opponent: Cuiabá, at Arena Fonte Nova

Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.46

Ale, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the last four games as a visitor:

  • Average of 6.65 points per game
  • two goals
  • Average 4.5 trips per game

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Yago Felipe (Fluminense midfielder) – C$ 7.05

Yago Felipe, from Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon FFC

In the last three games as home team:

  • Average of 8.56 points per game
  • two goals
  • a ball on the crossbar
  • Average of 3.66 trips per game

Opponent: América-MG, at Maracanã

Renato Augusto (Corinthian midfielder) – C$ 10.67

Renato Augusto, from Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

In the eight games as home team:

  • Average of 4.66 points per game
  • Two goals and an assist
  • Nine other submissions, two on the crossbar
  • Average of 1.75 tripping

Opponent: Santos, at Neo Química Arena

Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 5.77

Rony, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

In the last five away games:

  • Average of 5.06 points per game
  • Two goals and an assist
  • Seven other submissions
  • Average of 1.8 received absence

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Castelão

Marquinhos Santos (technician from América-MG) – C$ 7.61

Marquinhos Santos, from América-MG — Photo: João Zebral / América

América-MG in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:

  • Second team with the most points: 331.00
  • Fourth best visiting sock average: 13.83
  • Third best visiting attacking average: 11.47

Opponent: Fluminense, at Maracanã

Saturday 11/20
Atlético-MG x Youth
Fortaleza x Palmeiras
Chapecoense x Grêmio
Atlético-GO x Ceará
International x Flemish

Sunday 11/21
Corinthians x Santos
Fluminense x America-MG
Bahia x Cuiabá

Not valid for Cartola
São Paulo x Athletico-PR

Not valid for Cartola
Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport