This week, Caixa Econômica Federal released its balance of results for the third quarter. Thus, the bank informed that it recorded a balance of R$842.3 billion in its total credit portfolio. This represents a growth of 11.3% over the third quarter of 2020, and 3.2% over the second quarter of this year.

“Only in the third quarter, R$ 118.1 billion in credit were granted, an increase of 8.5% compared to the second quarter”, said Caixa.

Cash has a net income of R$ 3.2 billion in the 3rd quarter

Also according to data released, Caixa’s default rate for the period was 2.16%, a reduction of 0.30 percentage point compared to the second quarter of this year. Coverage of the provision ended the third quarter at 205.5%. In addition, the bank’s financial margin was R$12.2 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 27.8% in one year.

In its announcement, Caixa also highlighted that it is still the largest homeowner in the country, with a 66.3% market share. Proof of this is that, in the third quarter, the contracting of credit with resources from the Brazilian System of Savings and Loans grew by 47.7%. As a result, it totaled R$ 24.2 billion.

Finally, the bank added that, in the granting of financing for homeowners, it reached, in the third quarter, a balance of R$ 542 billion. “In August alone, R$ 14 billion were contracted (considering SBPE and FGTS resources), consolidating as the month with the largest contracting of real estate credit in Caixa’s history,” stated the institution.

Image: xm4thx/shutterstock.com