Caught in anti-doping, Didi Louzada is suspended by the NBA

Caught in anti-doping, the Brazilian Didi Louzada was suspended for 25 games by the NBA, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. According to the publication, the athlete from the New Orleans Pelicans tested positive for the use of two banned substances: drostanolone (anabolic steroid) and testosterone (hormone). In addition, the guard will have to pay a fine of US$406,000.

In a note sent to the press, Didi clarified the case. During a trip to Brazil, he said that he consulted with a nutritionist, who recommended that he unconsciously ingest prohibited substances. In addition, the Brazilian athlete apologized to his teammates and the Pelicans fans.

“When I was in Brazil, at offseason, I consulted a nutritionist. She recommended me some vitamins and supplements. So, because she has a history of working with professional athletes, I never imagined that any of these substances were banned or contaminated. As soon as I learned of the positive test, I immediately cooperated with the NBA and the Athletes Union to help us understand what happened. Anyway, I would never intentionally take anything that violates NBA rules. So I accept my responsibility in this situation. Above all, I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates and Pelicans fans for this mistake,” said Didi.

Little space on Pelicans

Thirty-fifth pick from the 2019 Draft, Didi arrived at the Pelicans in April of this year and played three games last season. Four months later, he signed a four-year deal with the franchise.

However, this season, the 22-year-old Brazilian player has been underutilized (only seven minutes played). So he spent time at the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate.

