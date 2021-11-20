check how much BRL 38 million in your savings yields

This Saturday (11/20), Caixa will draw the dozens associated with its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2430. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, can guarantee the jackpot of R$ 38 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money?

One possibility is to leave it earning in the savings account. To illustrate how the calculation works, we brought the simulation according to the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range after the adjustment made in October. It is quite possible that the Selic will undergo a new correction soon, even.

It is worth mentioning that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2429, was held on November 17, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 11 – 37 – 53 – 55 – 56 – 60. No bet was able to register all six dozens and, therefore, the prize was accumulated at R$38 million. Furthermore, even in the last contest, only 31 bets won the corner.

Each of the winners got the amount of R$ 63,435.43. Another 2,462 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 1,141.05. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2429):

Mega-Sena: how much R$38 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit the six dozen of the accumulated Mega-Sena, he can guarantee the approximate value of R$ 38 million. This according to Caixa Econômica Federal. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be simulated using the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. In other words, in the first month with the money in the savings account, the Mega-Sena accumulated prize can yield around BRL 167.2 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 20, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The transmission will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.