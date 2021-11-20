Check out five tips to avoid cyber scams on Black Friday – News

Black Friday arrived in the country a few years ago, but it has already conquered the hearts of Brazilians who are looking for good deals and lower prices, sometimes even anticipating Christmas shopping. However, cybersecurity experts warn of the increase in cyber criminal actions this time of year.

Common scams, such as the creation of fake websites of famous companies and brands to steal personal and banking data or even virtual stores that carry out sales and do not ship the products, are traditional on Black Friday. The trend is for these cyber crimes to grow by up to 30% at this stage of the year.

“Cybercriminals use dates like Black Friday and Christmas to apply scams, as part of the population seeks good shopping opportunities and moves commerce during this period”, says Caio Telles, CEO of BugHunt, a company specialized in cybersecurity.

With the proximity of Black Friday, which will take place on the 26th, the R7 has separated five tips that can help consumers to avoid virtual scams and ensure good and safe deals.

check the website

Before making a purchase at a tempting price, make sure you are not accessing a fake website that simulates the portal of some large company. One way to do this is by checking the website address, which may have slight differences compared to the original.

Another important tip is to doubt links sent by email. Always check the address you sent the email to and try to get the promotion directly on the store’s website.

Doubting profiles on social networks

The great reach of social networks is also used by criminals. to spread scams, many of them with the aim of collecting personal and banking data using fake promotions as a pretext. Don’t click on dubious links and avoid user accounts or unknown companies that offer advantages.

Be wary of low values

Scammers can use prices below market prices to attract the attention of victims, who, seduced by the unique opportunity, are deceived by criminals. According to Telles, one way to find out if prices match the market average is to use platforms that compare the value of products. Often these sites also highlight reliability and show post-purchase customer ratings.

Payment methods

It is common for Internet users to feel insecure about using their credit card when making online purchases for the first time. However, according to Denis Riviello, from Compugraf, this remains the safest method for internet payments.

Another alternative is the increasingly popular virtual wallets. Large companies in the industry that provide this type of service can help users in case there is any problem related to payment that uses this functionality for the transaction.

Escape from public wi-fi networks

Wi-Fi networks in cafes and malls are not recommended for any type of financial transaction, as many people can be connected to the same router without any protection. According to Riviello, this could be “a full plate” for cybercriminals to break into computers linked to the network and steal personal information, such as bank details.