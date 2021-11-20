Check out movies that will be released on Netflix in 2021

One of the highlights of Netflix releases is the movie “7 Prisoneiros”, which has actor Rodrigo Santoro in the cast. Know more.
The Netflix streaming platform has already prepared a series of novelties that are expected to enter the catalog in the last two months of 2021. Films, series and documentaries are planned for the months of November and December. One of the highlights of Netflix releases is the movie “7 Prisoneiros”, which has actor Rodrigo Santoro in the cast.
Already preparing for the end of the year, Netflix had already announced at least 28 new titles for the last two months of the year. It is part of the platform’s plans, including, to launch a specific Christmas title per week, starting in November and continuing throughout the month of December. But Netflix releases won’t be restricted to Christmas themes.
All Netflix releases through end 2021
November 1st
- The Noel Family;
- Aya and the Witch;
- Millennium: The Girl in the Spider’s Web.
November 2nd
- PO Box 1142: The Secret Camp for Nazis in the US;
- Ridley Jones: The Guardian of the Museum.
November 3rd
November 4th
November 5th
- Big Mouth;
- Narcos;
- A Cops Movie;
- We Shouldn’t Have Grown Up;
- Yara;
- Assassination of the Prime Minister;
- A Match Surprise.
November 6th
November 7th
- The Good Old Man Has Returned;
- The Last Forest.
November 9th
- Your Life is a Joke;
- Animal with 7 Heads.
November 10th
- Identity;
- Gentefied;
- Forever Happiness.
November 11th
- 7 Prisoners;
- Love: Truth or Consequence.
November 12th
November 14th
- A Story of Love and Fury.
November 15th
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.
November 16th
- Johnny Teste and the Great Meatloaf Journey;
- Trolls;
- I Stay Loko.
November 17th
- Love Without Measure;
- Dotted Lines;
- Kayko and Kokosh;
- The Tiger Mafia: The Story of Doc Antle.
November 18th
- The Princess and the Plebeian: The Villains Love Too;
- Smelling New Worlds;
- What time does she come back?
November 19th
- Hellbound;
- Love me;
- Explaining – The Mind;
- Glazed at Christmas;
- Pray for Stolen Women;
- Tick, Tick… Boom!;
- Cowboy Bebop;
- Reflected;
- Hell Prophecy;
- Flummels: Extinct.
November 20th
November 21st
November 23rd
- Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia;
- Waffles + Mochi: A Freezing Party.
November 24th
- The honest truth;
- Sunset;
- The Sabiá Sabiazinha;
- A Boy Named Christmas;
- Wound.
November 25th
November 26th
- A Castle For Christmas;
- Pampered.
November 28th
November 30th
December 1st
December 3rd
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christimas.
December 10th
December 15th
December 24th
December 31st
