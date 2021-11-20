Check out movies that will be released on Netflix in 2021

One of the highlights of Netflix releases is the movie “7 Prisoneiros”, which has actor Rodrigo Santoro in the cast. Know more.

The Netflix streaming platform has already prepared a series of novelties that are expected to enter the catalog in the last two months of 2021. Films, series and documentaries are planned for the months of November and December. One of the highlights of Netflix releases is the movie “7 Prisoneiros”, which has actor Rodrigo Santoro in the cast.

Already preparing for the end of the year, Netflix had already announced at least 28 new titles for the last two months of the year. It is part of the platform’s plans, including, to launch a specific Christmas title per week, starting in November and continuing throughout the month of December. But Netflix releases won’t be restricted to Christmas themes.

All Netflix releases through end 2021

November 1st

The Noel Family;

Aya and the Witch;

Millennium: The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

November 2nd

PO Box 1142: The Secret Camp for Nazis in the US;

Ridley Jones: The Guardian of the Museum.

November 3rd

November 4th

November 5th

Big Mouth;

Narcos;

A Cops Movie;

We Shouldn’t Have Grown Up;

Yara;

Assassination of the Prime Minister;

A Match Surprise.

November 6th

November 7th

The Good Old Man Has Returned;

The Last Forest.

November 9th

Your Life is a Joke;

Animal with 7 Heads.

November 10th

Identity;

Gentefied;

Forever Happiness.

November 11th

7 Prisoners;

Love: Truth or Consequence.

November 12th

November 14th

A Story of Love and Fury.

November 15th

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

November 16th

Johnny Teste and the Great Meatloaf Journey;

Trolls;

I Stay Loko.

November 17th

Love Without Measure;

Dotted Lines;

Kayko and Kokosh;

The Tiger Mafia: The Story of Doc Antle.

November 18th

The Princess and the Plebeian: The Villains Love Too;

Smelling New Worlds;

What time does she come back?

November 19th

Hellbound;

Love me;

Explaining – The Mind;

Glazed at Christmas;

Pray for Stolen Women;

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!;

Cowboy Bebop;

Reflected;

Hell Prophecy;

Flummels: Extinct.

November 20th

November 21st

November 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia;

Waffles + Mochi: A Freezing Party.

November 24th

The honest truth;

Sunset;

The Sabiá Sabiazinha;

A Boy Named Christmas;

Wound.

November 25th

November 26th

A Castle For Christmas;

Pampered.

November 28th

November 30th

December 1st

December 3rd

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christimas.

December 10th

December 15th

December 24th

December 31st

All Christmas releases until December