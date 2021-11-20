Check out the drivers’ statements after the Qatar F1 GP Friday

F1 IN QATAR: VERSTAPPEN WITHOUT PUNISHMENT, BOOTS TRAINING LEADER | Briefing

Mercedes gave on the first day of practice for the F1 GP of Qatar. This Friday (19), Valtteri Bottas spiked 1min23s148 in the afternoon session and secured the best time in Losail with a 0s209 margin for Pierre Gasly, the second place.

Worlds leader Max Verstappen spiked 1min23s498 and was third, 0s072 better than Lewis Hamilton, fourth. Lando Norris was fifth, ahead of Lance Stroll Yuki Tsunoda, Sergio Pérez and Sebastian Vettel. Carlos Sainz Jr. completes the list of the top ten.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Valtteri Bottas did well in free practice at night in Losail (Photo: Mercedes)

With 1min24s041, Esteban Ocon was in the 11th time of the day, followed by Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo. Kimi Räikkönen was 15th, with George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nichilas Latifi and Mick Schumacher following.

Nikita Mazepin did not participate in the second session of the day, due to an accident that morning that required the Haas car chassis to be changed.

Check out the pilots’ statements:

Valtteri Bottas, leader: Bottas sees an “ideal start” in Qatar, but highlights: “We will keep working”

Pierre Gasly, second: Gasly defines Friday as “the best of the year so far” with 2nd time in Qatar

Max Verstappen, third: Verstappen approves of Losail’s “very good track” but dampens expectations: “Soon to say”

Lewis Hamilton, fourth: Hamilton says he is slow in Qatar and seeks improvement for ranking: “I’m not close”

Lando Norris seeks recovery in Qatar (Photo: McLaren)

Lando Norris, fifth: Norris sees start in Qatar “more positive than expected” for McLaren

Throw Stroll, sixth: “The track has a very interesting layout, it’s really cool to drive here. I have a lot of fun. I had a hydraulic problem on the TL1 that didn’t cost me that much time on the track, and on the TL2 the car was pretty good. Saturday is a new day, but we have high expectations for a competitive weekend. Being in Q3 is our goal. Classifying well, I think we’ll be strong in the race too.”

Yuki Tsunoda, seventh: “It was a good day, the car seemed strong so far. We try different arrangements to get information for qualifying and for the race, which is very important, especially on a new circuit. The car worked well on medium tyres, but we suffered a bit from soft ones, we have work for the night to improve on that. Overall, a pretty good day, we managed to get everything done. It looks like it’s going to be difficult to overtake here, so it’s going to be important for us to start in a good position and then be able to score on Sunday.”

Sergio Pérez, eighth: “I drove here when I was younger and it took me a while to readjust, I didn’t feel that as an advantage for me, no. I think we got off to a good start but we also made changes between sessions and it didn’t work, we need to review that, especially in relation to the soft tyres. The differences are small, we hope to be strong in tomorrow’s standings. It’s not an easy track, there’s always the ingredient from morning to night and the wind must change, which makes it more interesting. We’ll work overnight, we’re not fully satisfied with the setup of the car, we’ll see that before tomorrow morning.”

Sebastian Vettel was ninth in Qatar (Photo: Aston Martin)

Sebastian Vettel, ninth: Vettel praises Losail’s fast corners, but warns: “It will be very difficult to overtake”

Carlos Sainz Jr., tenth: Sainz sees start below Ferrari in Qatar GP free practice

Esteban Ocon, 11th: “It was a fun Friday discovering the new track. I think it was surprising, so a nice day. The track was very grippy and very fast, great to drive. It’s going to be challenging like Sepang or Istanbul. It’s going to be about learning a new track, but the team is very well prepared, let’s be ready. It’s getting the balance of the car right. It was a very productive day, we are looking forward to qualifying”.

Fernando Alonso, 12th: After “happy day for a happy man”, Alonso puts Q3 as his goal in Qatar’s ranking

Fernando Alonso is happy in Qatar (Photo: Alpine)

Charles Leclerc, 13th: Leclerc asks Ferrari focus on qualifying pace in Qatar

Daniel Ricciardo, 14th: Ricciardo sees McLaren taking “steps back” before TL2 in Qatar

Kim Raikkonen, 15th: “Conditions weren’t bad, actually better than expected. We’ve been through much worse things in Bahrain, for example, with stronger winds and that always hampered training. It was pretty ok here. We got a fair amount of laps, we hope to use the data to improve tomorrow. The classification will be tight”.

George Russell, 16th: “I had fun today. It’s a fun circuit to drive, really fast, maybe more than expected. The tire degradation was less than I imagined, I was able to accelerate to the maximum, which is ideal for the drivers. It also doesn’t seem to be the easiest track to overtake. But I think things will change until Sunday and we’ll adapt too. The zebras here are pretty brutal, we have to be careful not to damage the cars. It was a fun day.”

Antonio Giovinazzi suffered with the start in Qatar (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Antonio Giovinazzi, 17th: “It was a good first experience here. I was surprised by the amount of grip, especially on the TL1. The track is really cool, fast, fun to drive. TL1 was good, but we had a bit of traffic when it came to simulating TL2 rankings. Tomorrow will be challenging, there isn’t much space to leave distance or make way through high corners. The classification will be vital”.

Nicholas Latifi, 18th: “I was waiting for a fun track from what I saw in the simulator and I wasn’t disappointed! It’s very fast, several tight corners, but high, it all went well with our car. I think we’re doing well here, even if we haven’t been brilliant at the time. Let’s see what we can evolve for tomorrow in setting up the car”.

Mick Schumacher, 19th: “I didn’t do much simulator work, so I entered the track without expectations. Overall it was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it. The track is very fast, which was probably not expected. The feeling is good, I think it’s a good track to qualify, it will probably be more difficult to race, but I’m prepared to be surprised.”

Nikita Mazepin, 20th: “I think it’s the fastest circuit we’ve visited this year in terms of not having low speed corners, which makes it an interesting challenge. The surface is pretty good, which makes the experience enjoyable, and this track is about everything F1 cars bring. I felt something very close to the floor of the car. It’s frustrating because it doesn’t go off the circuit, it was within track limits at the time it happened, so I don’t think these upsets are very good for cars. In particular, it hit my car at the wrong angle, and that makes the session and the race very careful from now on. I think in the first session we do tomorrow, we’re going to start with the white lines and not focus on speed, but be careful from the start, which is the priority, and then build from that point.”

Formula 1 accelerates this weekend with the debutante GP of Qatar, which will be played at the Losail circuit. Free practice 3 is scheduled for 8:00 am (Brasilia, GMT-3) this Saturday, and the classification is scheduled for 11:00 am, always with live broadcast on the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow all track activities LIVE and in REAL TIME.

ALPINE x ALPHATAURI: WHO TAKES THE BEST IN F1 2021? | GP at 10



Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.