Check the results of Quina 5709 and Lotofácil 2376 this Friday (11/19)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (11/19), four lotteries: Quina’s 5709 contests; 2376 from Lotofácil, 171 from Super Sete and 2238 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$3.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 17-44-49-50-65.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$5.8 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 04-05-08-11-17-21-27-30-32-33-54-60-61-63-67-70-80-93-96-99.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 1.4 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9

Column 2: 3

Column 3: 3

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 7

Column 6: 5

Column 7: 4

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-04-06-08-09-14-15-16-17-19-21-22-23-24.

