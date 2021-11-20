China surpasses US as richest country in the world, according to US consultant

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211119/china-supera-eua-como-pais-mais-rich-do-mundo-second-consultora-americana-19833760.html

The United States lost the title of richest country in the world and now China occupies that position. The change in the ranking of world wealth has been announced… 11.19.2021, Sputnik Brasil

The report, entitled “The rising world balance: how productive is the use of our wealth?” studies the national balance sheets of ten countries that represent more than 60% of world income. Among the ten countries, China accounted for 50% of the growth in equity, or wealth, between 2000 and 2020, followed by the United States, with 22%. Japan, which owned 31% of the wealth of the ten economies in 2000, only obtained 11% in 2020. China has increased its wealth to US$ 120 trillion (BRL 660 trillion), against US$ 7 trillion (BRL 38 trillion) in 2000. In turn, the US doubled its net worth reaching US$90 trillion (R$500 trillion), according to Bloomberg. In both powers, more than two-thirds of the wealth is in the hands of 10% of the richest households, and its proportion increases, the agency reported. In the United States, the amount of wealth in the country in the hands of the richest 10% of households grew from 67% in 2000 to 71% in 2019. Meanwhile, in China, the 10% of the richest households The rich had 48% of the country’s wealth in 2000 and 67% in 2015. New financial crisis?McKinsey & Co. revealed that 68% of the world’s net worth is stored in real estate, the rest is in infrastructure, machinery and equipment and a smaller amount in intangibles such as intellectual property and patents. The strong increase in equity in the last two decades has surpassed world gross domestic product growth and was driven by rising building prices, with the help of lower interest rates. for many people, setting the stage for a financial crisis. The financial crisis could be similar to the one that hit the United States in 2008 after the housing bubble burst. China could face similar debt problems from property developers like China Evergrande Group.

Pedro Urgy Seriously, China has surpassed the USA in everything for more than 15 years, USA makes up its GDP to be a power, All social and economic indicators place USA in the 3rd world. 5

I based Very good! Who would have thought that one day a communist country would be the richest in the world! Cries not liberaloides accepts that it hurts less! 1

