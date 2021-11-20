Clara Brasil, the actress, presenter and singer who dates the former president of CBF, 50 years older – Zoeira

The actress, presenter and singer Clara Brasil, 30, posted the first photo for her 322,000 followers with her boyfriend, the former president of CBF, Marco Polo Del Nero. The two have been together since 2019.

Del Nero, 50 years older than the beloved, was suspended by FIFA on suspicion of corruption.

Clara Brazil

With 327,000 followers, Clara revealed her boyfriend, but restricted the comments on the photo in which appears next to him. In the caption, she was economical: “My love“.

presenter

Clara currently presents a painting in the program “Vou te Contar”, directed by Claudete Troiano on RedeTV!. But she became known after participating in the “dolly“, on Rede Globo.

At Carnival in Rio, she has already paraded at school Tuiuti paradise and competed, in 2016, in the Musa do Brasil contest.

funkeira

In the year she started dating Del Neto, the artist, using the name Clariane Caxito, showed her funky side by launching the songs “Loca para kissing” and “Tá me LOOKING FOR WHY?”. The first clip has nearly 200,000 views on YouTube. The second, almost 100,000.