Coelho is prevented from boarding a flight, and passenger and airline employee fight at SP airport; watch video | São Paulo

The attempt by a passenger to board a rabbit on an international flight by the airline KLM ended in confusion this Thursday (18th) at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo (see more in the video above) .

A couple, who had authorization to board the animal, was stopped by company employees and a discussion was started, with an exchange of profanity and threats.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Video circulating on social networks recorded that the animal’s owner cursed the KLM employee and, subsequently, was beaten with punches by another employee wearing black, starting a generalized fight.

During the confusion, the owner of the animal, who was wearing a plaid shirt and on the phone, was pushed and fell on top of the suitcase where the rabbit was. Through the images, it is possible to see the couple arguing with the employee that there was a previous judicial authorization, as well as one from KLM itself, so that the animal could fly.

However, the company stated through a note that there was an “internal mistake” when notifying the boarding team about the documentation.

“Due to an internal company mistake, the exceptional transport of the animal in the aircraft cabin, based on a court decision, was not communicated to the flight crew in advance,” the company said.

“Unlike dogs and cats, rodent animals cannot be transported in the aircraft cabin for safety reasons, which is why passengers were not able to board the KLM flight this Thursday (11/18) in São Paulo with their rabbit ”, completed.

1 of 2 Confusion at Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos, over a rabbit boarding a KLM flight. — Photo: Reproduction Confusion at Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos, because of a rabbit boarding a KLM flight. — Photo: Reproduction

KLM also said that it “deeply regrets that the situation has escalated to a disagreement at the embarkation point” and claims to condemn “any type of violent behavior by passengers and employees.”

The couple and the rabbit did not board this flight on Thursday (18), but the company informed that they must take a new flight this Friday (19).

An internal company investigation was also opened to understand the facts, according to the company.

2 of 2 Fight between KLM employees and a passenger who owns a rabbit in Guarulhos, Greater SP. — Photo: Reproduction Fight between KLM employees and passenger owner of rabbit in Guarulhos, in Greater SP. — Photo: Reproduction